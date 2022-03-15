Hurt: In-person vs. virtual instruction, poverty and the SOLs

Editor’s note: This commentary by Hurt is the fourth in a multipart series examining the Virginia Standards of Learning, adapted by the author from a series of essays published in September 2021 by Bacon’s Rebellion. Previous installments appeared March 3, 8 and 10. The next installment will run Thursday.

During the 2020-21 school year, individual school divisions across Virginia were tasked with developing plans to address the instruction of their students during the COVID-19 pandemic while keeping students and staff safe at the same time.

Every division offered fully virtual instruction options into which families could opt their children. The decisions to open schools for in-person instruction made by school divisions varied widely. Some divisions offered in-person instruction from day one, five days a week. Other divisions opened the year fully virtual, and at some point offered in-person instruction later in the year. There was even one division that offered no in-person instruction to the vast majority of students.

According to Virginia Code, school divisions are required to offer students 990 instructional hours per year. The table that accompanies this essay displays by region the average number of in-person instructional hours from 2021.

Incentives (or lack thereof)In response to the significant disruption of instruction, the Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction exercised emergency authority to waive school accreditation for the 2020-21 and the 2021-22 school years. Verified credits were essentially waived for the purpose of awarding diplomas for the graduating class of 2020. During the 2021 school year, high school students could earn a verified credit if they scored at least 350 on their SOL tests (400 is passing), and few expedited retakes were administered due to this flexibility. Similarly, since accreditation was waived, many elementary and middle schools administered far fewer expedited retakes than in previous years.

Within the Comprehensive Instructional Program consortium (statewide data has not been obtained) in 2019, 11.6% of the SOL attempts were retests and in 2021 only 4.23% of the attempts were retests. Within these 45 Virginia public school divisions, the degree to which 2021 retake rates changed from 2019 to 2021 accounted for approximately 37% of the difference in SOL pass rate differences from 2019 to 2021. Had school accreditation not been waived, the pass rates would have certainly been higher, but it is unknown by how much.

In-person instruction and povertyThe 2021 In-Person Instructional Hour Waivers data from the Virginia Department of Education was compared to the overall division pass rates for the 2021 SOL test data. An analysis of these two datasets suggest that a little over 29% of the variance of SOL outcomes was due to the amount of in-person instruction offered by school divisions in 2021. The divisions that outperformed this trend to the greatest degree tended to have relatively small enrollments of students who lived in poverty. The divisions that underperformed this trend to the greatest degree enroll a significantly higher percentage of students who live in poverty.

To determine the combined effects of poverty and in-person instruction on SOL outcomes, a regression analysis was conducted. The results of this analysis suggest that the combined variables of in-person instructional hours and poverty rates accounted for approximately 47% of the variation of SOL pass rates among Virginia’s 132 public school divisions in 2021. This means that factors outside of teachers’ and administrators’ control (poverty enrollment and the amount of in-person instruction) accounted for nearly half of the variance among divisions in 2021 SOL outcomes.

Please note that many divisions have successfully overcome the negative correlation between poverty enrollment and SOL outcomes (which had been declining until 2021), but the added variable of the in-person instructional hours compounded this problem.

It is likely that more affluent parents have a greater capacity to ensure their children attend to their school work in a virtual setting than less affluent parents. When students are in class, teachers have proximal control and can make sure students attend to their studies regardless of their socio-economic status. During the 2021 school year, one of the biggest problems teachers and administrators had was getting virtual students to fully participate in the educational process.

ConclusionIt is quite clear that the 2021 data does not provide a reliable evaluation of our instructional efforts as it had in pre-COVID years. It is somewhat likely that decisions made by our elected officials and unelected bureaucrats impacted our SOL outcomes as much as the efforts of our teachers and administrators. What can be accurately said at this point is that we have far more students behind where they should be than at any point in recent history.

Matt Hurt is the director of the Comprehensive Instructional Program based in Wise.