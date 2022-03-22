Hurt: Students benefit more from high expectations than lowered standards

Editor’s note: This commentary by Hurt is the sixth in a multipart series examining the Virginia Standards of Learning, adapted by the author from a series of essays published in September 2021 by Bacon’s Rebellion. Previous installments appeared March 3, 8, 10, 15 and 17. The next installment will run Thursday.

One thing we have learned in our Comprehensive Instructional Program consortium regarding student outcomes is that when expectations are higher, performance is higher. The inverse is also true. Teachers, schools and divisions that are more successful very consistently have higher expectations as measured by the relationship between final course grades and SOL test proficiencies.

The Virginia Board of Education adopted more rigorous standards and more rigorous SOL tests which were implemented in math and reading in 2012 and 2013, respectively. The SOL pass rates dropped precipitously in those years, but began to rebound immediately in math. The reading proficiency rates declined the second year, and then improved with the advent of retesting students in grades 3-8 who narrowly failed their SOL tests in 2015. High school students had the opportunity to retake tests years earlier.

In 2019, Virginia implemented updated math Standards of Learning which did not significantly differ in rigor. However, the Virginia Board of Education approved lower cut scores for pass proficient for the new math tests administered that year. The chart that accompanies this essay displays the differences in cut scores as well as the differences in SOL pass rates for each math test. The old tests with the higher cut scores were administered in 2018, and the new tests with the lower cut scores were administered in 2019. The Board of Education also lowered cut scores for the Reading SOL tests in 2021.

It is quite obvious to see the effect of lowering expectations for student proficiency — more students became proficient. In the absence of any other data to provide context this may seem like a good thing. Of course we all want more students to be proficient!

However, when we compare Virginia’s SOL proficiencies to Virginia’s National Assessment of Educational Progress proficiencies, we tend to see conflicting trends. When Virginia increased the rigor on the math assessments in 2012 and reading in 2013, the SOL pass rates trended downward. However, at that same time, Virginia students’ proficiencies trended upward on the NAEP assessments. When Virginia Math SOL proficiencies improved in 2019 due to the lowered expectations, Virginia students were measured to be less proficient than the previous year on the NAEP assessment. NAEP assessments are administered every other year.

While the argument can be made that lowering expectations for SOL proficiency (i.e. lowering cut scores) seem to produce lower proficiency gaps among subgroups, do our students who find themselves in those lower performing subgroups benefit from the lowered standards just because the gaps decrease? Is it easier to rig the system by lowering our standards so that more kids in those subgroups can demonstrate “proficiency” on paper than to actually help them achieve at higher levels? Has lowering standards ever really improved anything?

I strongly believe that a good K-12 education can provide the building blocks for success in life. I similarly believe that strong reading and mathematical skills are a linchpin in a good K-12 education and provide a means by which to learn almost anything else. Our reading and math SOL tests are not perfect, and cannot be made to be so, they do measure valuable skills. I have yet to encounter anyone who could produce a valid argument against their kids mastering those skills.

Just because these proficiency gaps have persisted in Virginia since the implementation of SOL tests doesn’t mean they have to continue to do so. In fact, a review of the data demonstrates that there are schools and school divisions in this state that have greatly diminished those gaps. Instead of working to obfuscate those proficiency gaps through the arbitrary manipulation of the proficiency standards, maybe our students would be better off with higher expectations and a process to replicate the strategies of those who demonstrated to have decreased their gaps. I strongly believe the latter would yield much better results.

Matt Hurt is the director of the Comprehensive Instructional Program based in Wise.