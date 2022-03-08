Hurt: Teachers, data helped far Southwest Virginia SOLs excel

Editor’s note: This commentary by Hurt is the second in a multipart series examining the Virginia Standards of Learning, adapted by the author from a series of essays published in September 2021 by Bacon’s Rebellion. The first installment appeared March 3. The next installment will run Thursday.

During the 2013-2014 school year, a group of school division superintendents shifted their focus to declining student Standards of Learning pass rates during their monthly Region VII (far Southwest Virginia) meetings.

The Virginia Board of Education had recently adopted much more rigorous Standards of Learning in math and reading, and implemented much more difficult Technology Enhanced Items on those new SOL tests.

The Great Recession slashed budgets, and staffing cuts at the central office reduced the capacity for curriculum work. Therefore, these superintendents decided to pool their resources and their talents to work together in the Comprehensive Instructional Program (CIP) consortium.

The mission of the CIP was simple — to improve student outcomes as measured primarily by Virginia’s Standards of Learning tests. Initially, data was analyzed to determine which division was the most successful on each SOL test.

The most successful teachers of the most at-risk students in that division (as determined by SOL results) were recruited, and they spent the 2014-15 school year sending in all of their pacing guides, instructional materials, and assessments, which were posted online for others to use.

During the first year of implementation (2015-16), the divisions that used the common pacing guides and common assessments realized greater gains in reading, writing, math, science, and history SOL tests than any other region in the state.

Collectively, the 19 public school divisions that comprise Virginia’s Superintendents Region VII are the least well funded per pupil, have the highest rate of students with disabilities, and the second highest rate of students who live in poverty in the state.

When folks hear this, they wouldn’t dream that this is also the region with the highest proficiency rates on Virginia’s Standards of Learning tests, but it’s true.

It wasn’t always that way, but it has been for the last few years, thanks to their collaboration.

When interviewed, teachers and administrators in Region VII attribute their success to two major themes. The first was putting teachers collectively in charge of curricular decision making, via annual consortium wide grade level/content area teacher meetings. The second was using data to drive instruction and decision making.

One of the most eye-opening uses of data that was employed early on was the relationship between poverty and SOL outcomes, as shown in the graph that accompanies this essay.

For years, one would hear the trope “the SOL test is nothing more than a measure of poverty,” and many folks used that to dismiss their students’ subpar performance. When teachers and administrators learned that high poverty schools and divisions could produce highly proficient students, that helped everyone raise their expectations, and poverty was no longer used as an excuse.

Another example of using data was the analysis of the relationship of final course grades compared to SOL proficiency. More successful schools and divisions tended to have a closer relationship between those two measures.

Less successful schools and divisions used this data to help realign the expectations of their students to ensure appropriate instructional rigor was implemented.

Since 2014, there has been a significant change in leadership philosophy in Region VII. Much of this was born of increased collaboration among administrators, as well as relying on the data by working to replicate strategies from successful schools and divisions.

Administrators are much more likely to set expectations for teachers, but allow teachers the discretion to make the instructional decisions in their classrooms to best meet the needs of their students.

Teacher and administrator evaluations are much more aligned with assessing student outcomes than evaluatee inputs as had been the case before. Rather than spending time on monitoring top down mandates, administrators spend much more time working with teachers to help understand their problems and removing stumbling blocks that prohibit teachers from being as effective as they can be.

Basically, there is much more servant leadership in play because these administrators understand they have to support their teachers, students and families in order for the outcomes for students to improve.

In conclusion, there is no simple algorithm that can be applied to improve student outcomes.

Education is a people business and managing people is very much like herding cats. Collaboration, reliance on data, problem solving and focus on the main thing seem to be the keys that have helped one of the most disadvantaged regions in the state to be the most successful.

Matt Hurt is the director of the Comprehensive Instructional Program based in Wise.