Hurt: The most successful teachers of the most at-risk students

Editor’s note: This commentary by Hurt is the third in a multipart series examining the Virginia Standards of Learning, adapted by the author from a series of essays published in September 2021 by Bacon’s Rebellion. Previous installments appeared March 3 and 8. The next installment will run Tuesday.

Each year prior to COVID, fall teacher meetings were conducted in the Comprehensive Instructional Program (CIP) consortium to allow teachers to share resources, strategies, vent to their peers, cry on each other’s shoulders, and generally mutually support each other.

While there are detractors who believe that teaching is a pie job, nothing can be further from the truth.

If teaching is as easy as some would have us believe, there would be no teacher shortage. Education is a people business, and people are messy.

Teachers must effectively deal with the problems their students bring into class before they can make sure their students attain the required skills. They must also deal with a host of organizational and school culture problems that are better in some places than others.

At the fall meetings, if any of the most successful teachers of the most at-risk students in the consortium were present, they were called out in front of the group and asked to relate how they were able to get their kids to be so successful despite the challenges they faced.

These were the teachers who had mostly economically disadvantaged students in their class as well as all of the students with disabilities in their grade, but despite those challenges produced very high SOL pass rates. In every instance, those teachers would relate three things in common — curriculum alignment, relationships, and expectations.

First, these most successful teachers of the most at-risk students make sure their instruction was exactly aligned to Virginia’s SOLs.

The vast majority of textbooks are not 100% aligned to the standards, so these teachers tend to use them as resources rather than their main curriculum.

They make their own resources, buy them from other teachers online, borrow them from colleagues, and etc. Basically they all have a very eclectic mix of materials obtained from a variety of sources that they had carefully curated to meet the needs of their specific students.

If something is included in the Curriculum Frameworks, these teachers know that it could be assessed on the SOL test, and they make sure their kids have experienced sufficient instruction and practice on that skill.

Second, many of our at-risk students are not motivated by grades. Typically, their parents performed poorly when they were in school, and in general didn’t have a good schooling experience, and they tend to expect the same will happen with their children.

Therefore, grades do not generally motivate these students to try their best, or even do their work.

The most effective teachers of the most at-risk students understand this.

They also understand that most of these students are motivated by positive relationships and they work diligently to foster those relationships.

These students may either sleep or misbehave in a teacher’s class who has not made the emotional investment in the students, but will be attentive and responsive to the teacher who has demonstrated a real caring concern.

The relationship bonus that many of these teachers enjoy is that they convinced not only the student that they cared about them, but also the family.

Not that the family in many of these instances has the capacity to help the students at home, but at least they trust the teacher when extra remediation outside of class is suggested and do not object.

Third, the most successful teachers of the most at-risk students have very high expectations for their students as well as themselves. A good example of this was provided by a teacher who was asked to define her idea of high expectations.

The teacher relayed that she expected the academically weakest student in her class to score at least 400 (passing) on her SOL test, and that it was her job to make sure that happened, and it didn’t matter what label the student had, or on which side of the railroad tracks the student lived.

These teachers share this mindset, and as soon as a student demonstrates that he/she is unlikely to be successful, they work with the students outside of class to provide extra help, usually during their planning period.

They don’t wait until the end of the year, or even the end of the quarter. They do this as soon as they see a student who needs that help, sometimes as early as August.

Matt Hurt is the director of the Comprehensive Instructional Program based in Wise.