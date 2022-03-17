Hurt: Uniform standards for teachers needed to master Standards of Learning

Editor’s note: This commentary by Hurt is the fourth in a multipart series examining the Virginia Standards of Learning, adapted by the author from a series of essays published in September 2021 by Bacon’s Rebellion. Previous installments appeared March 3, 8, 10 and 15. The next installment will run Tuesday.

In 2011, the Virginia Board of Education added a new criteria for teacher and administrator evaluations — Standard 7 Student Academic Progress, which was expected to account for 40% of the overall criteria for the individual’s evaluation. Prior to this addition, 100% of the criteria used to evaluate educators consisted of the inputs of individuals to be evaluated (lesson delivery, lesson planning, school improvement planning, etc.) with no consideration of student outcomes. In other words, a teacher who arrived on time, delivered a captivating lesson during the principal’s classroom observation, and submitted impeccable lesson plans each week could receive an exemplary evaluation. It could also be true that most of the teacher’s students failed to pass a minimum competency test of grade-level standards at the end of the year.

Divisions that better aligned their evaluation expectations to student outcomes realized significant improvements in SOL performance and subgroup gap reductions. For example, Wise County implemented a rigorous version of this in 2012, and SOL scores improved from 26th in the state in 2011, to 16th in 2012 (out of 132 public school divisions). Wythe County implemented a number of instructional improvements, including revamping their evaluation process in 2016 (as well as implementing the Comprehensive Instructional Program) which helped to improve their SOL outcomes improve from 58th in 2015 to 13th in 2016. In order to use SOL scores in evaluations, these divisions had to change their evaluation timelines to complete the evaluations after the SOL test. Both of these divisions have continued to improve their standings in the state since then.

In the past couple of years, the Virginia Board of Education approved updates to the teacher and administrator evaluation guidelines which reduced the degree of accountability for student outcomes. Currently, the student outcomes requirement is “not the least weighted of the performance standards or less than 1 (10 percent); however, it may be weighted equally as one of the multiple lowest weighted standards.” It is important to note that this change was made at a time when the achievement gap among our subgroups has persisted, and there has been a recent increased focus on equity.

Schools and school divisions cannot be held accountable for much of anything. Virginia’s school accreditation process attempts to hold schools accountable for student outcomes, but we have many examples of schools that continue to perform below acceptable standards year in and year out. Unless individuals are held accountable, there is no real accountability. If a school needs 75% of the students to pass English SOL tests and 70% in the other content areas in order to be accredited, and the principal and each teacher don’t pull their share of the load, accreditation ain’t going to happen for that school.

There are some pitfalls to holding individuals accountable, such as actions of others that are antithetical to the desired outcomes. For example, students take their first SOL tests in third grade. If the kindergarten, first grade and second grade teachers don’t ensure students receive appropriately rigorous instruction and supports aligned to their grade’s standards prior to third grade, the third grade teacher doesn’t have much of a chance getting the students to pass their SOL tests. Similarly, if a school board overturns the principal’s actions of a teacher who was appropriately disciplined (according to policy) for a serious infraction, then the other teachers learn that they can do as they please. In these instances, it would be unconscionable to hold the third grade teacher or the principal accountable for their students’ outcomes.

For those who may be concerned about accountability from the standpoint of the individual educator, the experience in Wise and Wythe was positive. One of the problems that really gets under the skin of hard working educators is learning that a colleague is not pulling his/her fair share of the load. Knowing that everyone is actually being held to the same performance standard has been comforting to teachers. These teachers can also see the effects in that students arrive in class each fall more proficient in their prerequisite skills than in the past. In practical terms, the new evaluation system more effectively communicated expectations to staff members who in turn internalized those expectations and produced results accordingly.

If we truly wish to eliminate the achievement gap, one of the strategies we must employ is to hold educators more accountable for student outcomes, not less.

Matt Hurt is the director of the Comprehensive Instructional Program based in Wise.