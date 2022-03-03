Hurt: Virginia’s Standards of Learning 101

Virginia’s Standards of Learning assessments have been administered for more than 20 years. Over that period, many changes have taken place through actions of the General Assembly and the Virginia Board of Education.

According to the Virginia Department of Education, the purpose for SOL testing is to “inform parents and communities about whether students — as individuals and collectively — are meeting the commonwealth’s expectations for achievement in English, mathematics, science and history.

SOL tests allow the state Board of Education to identify schools that need assistance and support.

The assessments also provide an objective means for measuring achievement gaps between student subgroups and for determining the progress of schools, divisions and the state toward closing these gaps.”

Virginia’s SOL tests are criterion referenced assessments designed to measure student proficiency relative to Virginia’s Standards of Learning (SOLs). These standards were first adopted by the Virginia Board of Education in 1995, and in 1997 the Board approved changes to the Standards of Accreditation that linked school accountability to the outcomes of assessments based on the SOLs.

Prior to that time, the state testing programs consisted primarily of nationally normed assessments that measured a student’s achievement relative to his/her peer group from across the nation.

Virginia has established a progression of skills in reading and math from Kindergarten through 12th grade that are communicated through the Standards of Learning and the accompanying Curriculum Frameworks which provide educators with a fairly detailed breakdown of these expectations. This progression assumes students have no academic background upon entering Kindergarten, and begins that grade with letters, sounds, and numbers.

When one carefully considers this progression of skills, it is quite reasonable for students to be able to progress through each grade’s skills within the course of one school year, providing competent instruction is provided. Of course, when the skills are not mastered within that year, that puts the student in the at-risk category because the student lacks the prerequisite skills necessary to be successful in the next grade.

According to Virginia Code § 22.1-253.13:1, the Board of Education is required to review the Standards of Learning every seven years. During this process, changes are typically suggested to and approved by the board. When this happens, the SOL tests must be updated to correspond to the changes in the standards. As part of this process, the board also must approve new cut scores (the number of questions that must be answered correctly to earn a pass proficient or pass advanced score).

The Board accepts feedback from groups of teachers assembled for this purpose, as well as the state superintendent, then makes the decision. These changes in standards and cut scores have impacted pass rates, both negatively and positively.

Early on, high school students who failed with a score of 375-399 (400 is passing) were afforded the opportunity of an expedited retake, since SOL tests are one of the criteria used to earn a high school diploma. In 2015, elementary and middle school students who failed within the same score range were also allowed an expedited retake.

With the implementation of the new more rigorous math standards in 2012, and the new more rigorous reading standards in 2013, the SOL test also included for the first time Technology Enhanced Items (TEI). These items were not straight multiple select questions, but could be a multiple select question in which the student would be required to select all the correct answer choices, drag labels to the correct position on a graphic, manipulate graphs, etc. TEI items are typically considered more difficult than traditional multiple choice questions.

The graphic that accompanies this essay displays how changes in standards, cut scores, and testing protocols have impacted SOL pass rates over time. The first major dip in scores indicated in these charts were the implementation of the more rigorous standards and TEI items in 2012.

There was a significant increase in pass rates in 2015 that corresponded with the advent of expedited retakes at the elementary and middle level. In 2019, there was a significant increase in SOL pass rates which corresponded with a new SOL test which had lower cut scores than the test which was administered from 2012 through 2018. Limited instructional time during the Covid pandemic caused a significant decline in 2021.

Editor’s note: This commentary by Hurt is the first in a multipart series examining the Virginia Standards of Learning, adapted by the author from a series of essays published in September 2021 by Bacon’s Rebellion.

Matt Hurt is the director of the Comprehensive Instructional Program based in Wise.