Hurt: Virginia's SOLs, intelligence and the bell curve

When it comes to thinking about our state assessments in Virginia, it is important to understand that they are criterion-referenced tests.

They are developed to measure what students can do, know and understand about the skills and content in Virginia’s Standards of Learning.

The Standards of Learning and the accompanying Curriculum Frameworks documents contain information to inform teachers what they are expected to ensure that students master.

Virginia’s Standards of Learning tests measure what students are expected to have mastered, not a student’s capacity to learn.

There is no question that it is easier to ensure that academically gifted students have mastered the skills assessed by the SOL tests than students who are less academically gifted. However, less academically capable students have proven successful on SOL testing.

For example, let’s consider our students with intellectual disabilities (ID). This group of students is a small subset of the larger students with disabilities subgroup that are provided special education services under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Act.

In Virginia, students who have an IQ two standard deviations below the mean (meaning 70 on an IQ test where the mean is 100) and exhibit significantly impaired adaptive skills are identified as intellectually disabled. In 2019, there were 8,740 students with this label out of more than 1.2 million students in Virginia.

For the purpose of this essay, all SOL data will be from the 2018-19 school year. This was the last year in which SOL tests were administered prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As was discussed in a previous essay (March 15, “In-person vs. virtual instruction and the SOLs“), our educational response to the pandemic as a state and the variations of responses among the divisions significantly skewed the SOL data. In an effort to simplify this topic, we’ll focus on the more reliable, pre-pandemic data.

In 2019, the SOL pass rates in math for students with intellectual disabilities in Virginia was 11.1%. Given the small number of students (tested student populations of less than 50 students are suppressed in the public SOL reports) the Virginia Department of Education only published division level data for this subset of the special education subgroup of fourteen divisions.

Those pass rates ranged from 1.32% to 42.5% (Wise County), with only five divisions scoring in the double digits. In fact, Wise’s pass rate for this subset of students was within 10 points of the overall (all students) math pass rates for three divisions that same year.

If Wise County can get their students with intellectual disabilities to perform at that level, is it not reasonable to expect that the vast majority of students across the commonwealth should be capable of scoring at least proficient?

The vast majority of educators typically have the lowest expectations of this subset of students. If the folks in Wise County can get these students to perform at that level, what is prohibiting the success of more academically capable students in other places?

When folks think of measures of score distributions (grades, IQ, etc.), they typically think of a bell curve with normal distribution. Quite often, that is how scores are distributed. However, it’s not helpful to think of proficiency in similar terms.

Proficiency on the SOL test is an arbitrary level of performance assigned by the Virginia Board of Education. If a student scores above that point, they passed and are considered at least proficient. Those scoring below that point failed and are not considered proficient. Cut scores for proficiency are scaled for each SOL test so that students who score at least 400 pass.

The chart that accompanies this essay shows statistics for 2019 Math 3 SOL test performance in the top- and bottom-performing Comprehensive Instructional Program divisions as well as results for the overall program consortium statewide.

Notice the difference in these statistics. This difference is not due to the difference in innate abilities of the students in those two divisions. Students in those divisions have an equal capacity to learn math. The Good Lord doesn’t cause the less capable math students to be born in one geographic location and the more capable math students to be born in another.

This difference is due to what the adults are doing, not the kids they get. Individual kids’ scores do fall along a bell curve, but the proficiency line is at a different point on each division’s bell curve.

There is no indication that some students are doomed to fail simply because of any circumstance inherent within those children. The biggest factor which impacts their proficiency outcomes are what the adults in their schools do with them.

Editor’s note: This commentary by Hurt is the last in a nine-part series examining the Virginia Standards of Learning, adapted by the author from a series of essays published in September 2021 by Bacon’s Rebellion. Previous installments appeared March 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24 and 29. Matt Hurt is the director of the Comprehensive Instructional Program based in Wise.