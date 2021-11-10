Imam: Molnupiravir pill fights COVID-19 alongside vaccines. It's not a substitute.

Yes, we have a pill to treat COVID-19, but we must continue to get vaccinated.
Merck has developed an oral antiviral pill called molnupiravir to treat COVID-19 and has submitted it for approval to the Food and Drug Administratio) for Emergency-Use Authorization. If this is approved, this would play a vital role in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. Antivirals are drugs taken to prevent individuals from getting worse so that they can get better quicker than if they had not taken the drug. Individuals who are recently infected can begin taking the pill within three to five days of infection and the whole course of treatment consists of taking eight pills a day for five days. The pills are easier to manufacture and store, are expected to be very affordable, and can be easily transported to other countries. This is in comparison to the existing COVID-19 treatment of monoclonal antibodies given by IV. The pill is also expected to be used to treat other viruses such as influenza. Also, the United Kingdom just authorized its use.
The study on molnupiravir was conducted by Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and it found that patients that received the pill within five days of onset of COVID-19 symptoms demonstrated a 50% reduction in deaths and hospitalization compared to those who received the placebo pill. The study population consisted of 775 adults with at least one other health issue that would make them high risks such as heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes, and none of these participants were vaccinated.
However, a pill is not a replacement for vaccines but should be used in conjunction with vaccination.
With the excitement of this new development comes the fear that this pill would give those who are still not vaccinated an excuse to remain unvaccinated. This has been depicted in the previous controversies about the deworming drug ivermectin or the drug hydroxychloroquine. For these reasons, it is important to educate others on why it is important to still get vaccinated and not rely solely on this new treatment.
Although molnupiravir has demonstrated a 50% reduction in COVID-19 related hospitalization, this is not nearly as effective as the vaccines have been. According to the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) for adults were 96% for the Moderna vaccine, 96% for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and 84% for Janssen vaccines.
Vaccination also decreases the risk of infection. According to the CDC, both Moderna and Pfizer have demonstrated a 91% decreased risk of infection in those who have been vaccinated compared to those who are not. If fewer individuals are being infected, then there is also less transmission of the virus to others therefore vaccination does not only protect oneself from the virus, but it can also protect others from contracting the virus as well. In addition, vaccinated individuals who do contract COVID-19 tend to have milder symptoms than those who are not vaccinated. The vaccines are also highly effective in protecting against the highly transmittable Delta variant of the virus and those who are vaccinated and have had the Delta variant also have a milder version of the disease. Booster shots are also currently recommended by the CDC to have an extra layer of protection.
There is no current evidence on the long-term effects of molnupiravir and whether the pill can prevent COVID-19 in humans. The studies conducted have been relatively short. This means, that even if one goes through the molnupiravir course, it is still not known whether they can contract COVID-19 again. It is also not known whether the individuals who took the pill have had any lasting effects of COVID-19, such as neurological effects or not.
This is not to say that one should not get the treatment at all. According to Yale Medicine, health professionals recommend not using molnupiravir in replacement of vaccines but in addition to vaccines. There should be a layered approach to fighting COVID-19 with vaccination as the first line of defense, mask-wearing, using hand sanitizer, and social distancing for prevention and then if after taking all these measures one still contracts the disease, one could then take the molnupiravir course to treat the illness.
Imam is a George Washington University student from Roanoke who is completing a master’s degree in public health and also works as a medical assistant. In her free time, she enjoys writing poetry, sketching scenery and spending time with friends and family.