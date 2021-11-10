Imam: Molnupiravir pill fights COVID-19 alongside vaccines. It's not a substitute.

Merck has developed an oral antiviral pill called molnupiravir to treat COVID-19 and has submitted it for approval to the Food and Drug Administratio) for Emergency-Use Authorization. If this is approved, this would play a vital role in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. Antivirals are drugs taken to prevent individuals from getting worse so that they can get better quicker than if they had not taken the drug. Individuals who are recently infected can begin taking the pill within three to five days of infection and the whole course of treatment consists of taking eight pills a day for five days. The pills are easier to manufacture and store, are expected to be very affordable, and can be easily transported to other countries. This is in comparison to the existing COVID-19 treatment of monoclonal antibodies given by IV. The pill is also expected to be used to treat other viruses such as influenza. Also, the United Kingdom just authorized its use.