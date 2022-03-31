Inglett: A missed opportunity to restore community and dignity

As the 2022 legislative session closes, many Virginians will seek to learn more about newly passed laws and the impact of the General Assembly’s actions on their daily lives.

However, during this time of review, we should evaluate not just the accomplishments of this session but also the missed opportunities — the bills that didn’t make it through but should have.

Of course, it is true that many good bills never make it far. Worthy reforms can fail to make it to the finish line for reasons ranging from legitimate disagreement to petty politics and everything in between. Yet it would be a mistake to allow the legislative session to pass by without scrutinizing those defeated proposals that could have meaningfully improved the commonwealth.

A glaring example of such a significant but ultimately unsuccessful initiative was the bipartisan proposal to amend the Constitution of Virginia to automatically restore voting rights to formerly incarcerated Virginians. If approved, this proposal would have moved on to the 2022 ballot, giving voters the final say on the question.

As the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners and their families, Prison Fellowship enthusiastically supported this proposal for its reflection of fair punishment and civic liberty, and promotion of success after incarceration. The choice to leave this resolution behind amounted to a series of unfortunate missed opportunities.

First, we missed a chance to right a policy wrong. Under the Constitution of Virginia, a citizen with a felony record forever loses the right to vote unless the governor acts to restore that civic right. This assumption of permanent disenfranchisement is simply unjust. The right to vote is critical, ensuring that people have a say in the laws that govern them. Restrictions on such civic engagement — unrelated to public safety or election security — for people who have completed incarceration must be rejected. Further, settling restoration authority solely on the shoulders of one person is out of step with a limited, accountable government.

Thankfully, recent governors of both parties have used their restoration power for good, independently restoring rights to thousands of people who left prison. These governors should be commended for acknowledging an unjust status quo. However, the necessity of their actions only underscores that the constitutional restriction has created an undue constraint on free citizens who have served their time and an unstable restoration process that could shift — or collapse — based on one person’s decision.

Further, in defeating this resolution, we missed an opportunity to advance a proposal with extraordinary bipartisan support. In the General Assembly, both Republican and Democrat legislators stepped up as lead patrons of the measure in 2022. This type of ideologically diverse support should be no surprise given that states across the political spectrum automatically restore voting rights to individuals who have left prison. In Virginia, groups such as the American Conservative Union and Americans for Prosperity championed the voting rights restoration initiative alongside civil rights and faith-based organizations. Conversely, not a single organization, left or right, opposed the initiative when it was considered during the House committee process.

Unfortunately, while members of both parties in the Senate voted to advance the proposal, a party-line vote at the subcommittee level stopped these resolutions from moving forward and reaching the full House of Delegates. Viewing this resolution through an ideological lens did not provide an accurate picture and deprived the General Assembly of a bipartisan accomplishment.

Ultimately, we missed the chance to give Virginians a voice in a key policy conversation. For years, governors have independently worked to alleviate the restriction’s impact, but 2022 offered an opportunity to allow voters to decide whether restoration after incarceration was the right choice for the Commonwealth. Sadly, they will not have this chance at the ballot box in November.

These missed opportunities are disappointing, and they do impede progress towards laws that fully honor the God-given dignity of men and women who have left prison. But Virginians should not give up. Within just the last year, new eyes have been opened and support for voting rights restoration has only grown. We will keep advocating for a just restoration policy in the commonwealth, confident that one day soon we’ll cross the finish line.

Inglett is a senior legislative analyst with Prison Fellowship. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with local offices across the U.S. including Virginia, Prison Fellowship is the nation’s largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading voice for criminal justice reform.