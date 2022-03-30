Irvine: Congress must act or children will go hungry

This summer, hundreds of local children may lose access to nutritious meals if Congress does not take action.

Two years ago, Feeding Southwest Virginia and food banks throughout the country sprang into action to ensure children and families received food at home during the pandemic. Congress responded by clearing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to pass child nutrition waivers that created more flexibility to serve children facing hunger. Three weeks ago, Congress failed to extend these child nutrition waivers in the fiscal year 2022 omnibus appropriations bill.

As a result, more than 450 children in the greater Roanoke, Danville and Alleghany highlands area may suddenly lose access to nutritious meals this summer, equating to more than 45,000 meals. Across the U.S., children will miss out on more than 95 million meals this summer according to Share our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign. Congress’ decision is disappointing, and vulnerable children will miss out on meals they need to learn, grow and thrive.

Since 2020, Congress has allowed the USDA to operate under child nutrition waivers that suspended regulations that were not safe nor feasible during the pandemic, such as requiring children to consume meals onsite in a congregate setting. These waivers allowed local children’s meal programs in Southwest Virginia to safely and swiftly distribute food through grab-and-go methods — sometimes enough food for several days. Many new meal programs also stepped up to fill in the gaps during this time.

Without further action from Congress, child nutrition waivers will expire on June 30. While these waivers were not permanent, the end came with little notice. In less than three months, meal programs will be forced to transform the way they have operated for the past two years. Many meal sites that cannot meet the requirements will be forced to shutter — leaving children without meals that they rely on. In the greater Roanoke and Alleghany highlands region, nine of Feeding Southwest Virginia’s partner meal programs likely will not reopen this summer.

The halt to child nutrition waivers is jarring in Southwest Virginia, a region disproportionately affected by child food insecurity. In 2019, 16.7% of children in Southwest Virginia were food insecure according to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap study. The child food insecurity rate is even higher in many localities. The child food insecurity rate was 19.3% in Roanoke. The statewide average child food insecurity rate was 11.7%. At the height of the pandemic, projections show that child food insecurity was likely even more widespread.

Feeding Southwest Virginia is urging Congress to take action, and we are calling on our neighbors to join us in advocating for children facing hunger in Southwest Virginia. Today, one in six children in Southwest Virginia is food insecure. If our neighbors link arms to urge Congress and the White House to create a solution, thousands of children facing hunger will again have access to meals this summer.

Irvine is the CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia in Salem.