Isaacs and Koehler: To be or not to be: America on the brink

Hamlet’s question, “To be, or not to be,” poses a timely existential question for America: “To be” for democracy under the rule of law; or “not to be,” to do nothing and allow the nation to commit political suicide. We have been led to the brink by a man so self-absorbed as to be insensible to the harm he has caused at the head of a political party that values victory above virtue, an equally power-obsessed opposition, and a public that waivers between placid indifference and a rabid desire for rapid change that they would willingly abandon the rule of law.

The outgoing administration has flagrantly ignored the essential premise of the rule of law that everyone is bound by the law. We know that this is an ideal of which we often fall short; the law does not always treat everyone equally. But today we are witnessing a disregard for this principle that far surpasses previous examples of government corruption in this country. From the president there is a call to overturn an election that has been certified fair and legal, and in the halls of Congress, the statehouses controlled by his party, and his grassroots supporters there is a near universal echo of approval. One can understand, perhaps even forgive the president’s supporters because they desperately want to believe that the man they put their faith in four years ago will yet save them. What none of us should forgive is the blatant repudiation of responsibility from those elected officials who care more about their political agendas than the people they serve.