Ivey: Federal-state-local partnership helps tap into Appalachia’s potential

Some of my key priorities as Alabama’s governor are infrastructure, education, health care and job creation. A key item to expanding opportunities in those areas, especially in rural Alabama, is high-speed internet. Access to broadband service today is quickly becoming much like access to electricity was in Appalachia during the early- to mid-20th century. It is growing more important for education, economic development, health care and many other areas.

As we partner and collaborate in the public and private sectors to expand broadband to previously unserved areas, the ARC has been a valuable partner. Recently, ARC funds of $200,000 to Central Alabama Electric Cooperative helped expand broadband access to almost 70 homes in Coosa County, a rural county in east-central Alabama. While the overall number of households might not be huge, access to broadband will bring a world of possibilities to the doors of these residents including improved health care, access to distance learning and business opportunities while laying the foundation for further expansion to other households and businesses.

There is perhaps nothing more life-changing than gaining the training needed not just for a job but to start a productive career. The ARC also helps its member states offer training to prepare residents for productive careers in growing industries.