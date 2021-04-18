Jacobs: We're not enforcing gun laws

On the same page a TABLE shows that in 2017 out of 8,606,286 Federal NICS Transactions there were 112,090 Denials [1.3%] which resulted in 12,710 ATF Field Investigations which resulted in 12 Prosecutions by U.S. Attorney’s Offices.

Reading through the GAO report one learns that a large fraction (perhaps a majority?) of U.S. Attorney’s offices do not think that getting a conviction on an illegal attempt to buy a gun through an FFL is worth the resources required to investigate and prosecute these cases.

However, is it possible that If they did actually enforce that law that the number of “straw” (illegal) purchases would decrease? I don’t know. But if the law was actively enforced against “straw buyers,” the supply if illegal guns on the street just might decrease.

In 2019 ATF traced 269,250 recovered guns. From a spreadsheet compiled by the ATF titled “Number of Firearms Sourced and Recovered in the United States and Territories (for the year 2019),” one can determine the number of recovered firearms that come from each of the 50 states and the number that were recovered within the same state.

By subtracting the number recovered within a state from the total number of recovered guns originating from that state one calculates the number of guns “exported” (my term) by that state to other states.