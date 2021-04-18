Jacobs: We're not enforcing gun laws

I am a hunter and a recreational shooter. I take full responsibility for my personal security. I’m a law-abiding gun owner.
Unfortunately tragic incidents of “gun violence” are becoming all too common. And not surprisingly a lot of verbiage and ink calling for more gun laws are a predicable result. However, before society enacts more questionably useful law, perhaps we should ask: Are we enforcing all the related gun laws currently on the books. The answer is no.
How many times have you read that the police arrested a previously convicted felon who was in illegal possession of a gun? Way too many times.
In a Dec. 9, 2019, letter to The Roanoke times I raised the question of why both federal and state level prosecutors often do not investigate nor pursue the source of the gun the felon illegally possessed. Perhaps if the sources of these guns were investigated, and the individuals who provide guns to felons were arrested and prosecuted, that source might begin to “dry up” taking some guns off the street.
I recently read a GAO report (18-440) which studied how the ATF deals with NICS denials to individuals using ATF Form 4473 when attempting a gun purchase at an FFL.
From the summary page of the report one learns that in 2017 there were 25.6 million NICS background checks [federal & state] with 181,000 denials [0.7%].
On the same page a TABLE shows that in 2017 out of 8,606,286 Federal NICS Transactions there were 112,090 Denials [1.3%] which resulted in 12,710 ATF Field Investigations which resulted in 12 Prosecutions by U.S. Attorney’s Offices.
Reading through the GAO report one learns that a large fraction (perhaps a majority?) of U.S. Attorney’s offices do not think that getting a conviction on an illegal attempt to buy a gun through an FFL is worth the resources required to investigate and prosecute these cases.
However, is it possible that If they did actually enforce that law that the number of “straw” (illegal) purchases would decrease? I don’t know. But if the law was actively enforced against “straw buyers,” the supply if illegal guns on the street just might decrease.
In 2019 ATF traced 269,250 recovered guns. From a spreadsheet compiled by the ATF titled “Number of Firearms Sourced and Recovered in the United States and Territories (for the year 2019),” one can determine the number of recovered firearms that come from each of the 50 states and the number that were recovered within the same state.
By subtracting the number recovered within a state from the total number of recovered guns originating from that state one calculates the number of guns “exported” (my term) by that state to other states.
From ATF’s 2019 data the number one “export” state is Georgia (5,315 guns), number two is Texas (4,706 guns) and number three is Virginia (4,275 guns). I don’t know if the “one handgun a month law” has impacted how many guns Virginia “exports, but the ATF data would seem to support the concept of that law.
But one can’t complain only about government. There are only three places where a law abiding gun owner should have his/her guns: in the owner’s hands, holstered or slung on the owner’s person, or locked in a storage cabinet or drawer with the key or combination only in the hands of a responsible adult.
This would help keep guns out of the hands of inquisitive or impulsive persons. Storing your gun in your sock drawer or on the top shelf in the closet is unacceptable.
Jacobs is retired scientist who worked more than 20 years in the bio-diagnostics and bio-pharmaceutical industry. He lives in Blue Ridge.