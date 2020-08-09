Jacobson: No turning back once in-person education begins

By Sheldon H. Jacobson
Jacobson is a Founder Professor of Computer Science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He applies his expertise in risk assessment to evaluate and inform public policy. He served on the Virginia Tech faculty from 1993-1999.
What do Virginia Tech, Old Dominion University, VCU, and James Madison University all have in common? According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, they are listed to have “primarily in person” education for the fall semester.
These universities are large public universities with, in some cases, a student population that is a sizeable percentage of their host community population. Of course, “primarily in person” likely means that some students will attend on-line, and some classes for those attending in-person will be delivered on-line. Nonetheless, increases in population density in these university towns will make these communities fertile grounds for COVID-19 transmission rivaling what is occurring today in large cities in Texas, Georgia, and Florida.
The good news is that most of the student infections will be asymptomatic or mild, posing minimal direct health risk. Universities are putting protocols in place to slow the spread of the virus, including recommendation on face coverings, physical distancing, and hand hygiene. Universities are also planning for frequent on-campus testing, to overcome the challenges with false negatives, identify student infections as quickly as possible and take the necessary actions to quarantine those infected.
The problem with such a plan is that it assumes that students will get tested sufficiently often to identify infections prior to them spreading the virus. It also assumes that infected students will be willing to self-quarantine. Given that student infections will be mostly benign, it is conceivable students will not be motivated to get tested, since a positive test result represents an inconvenience to their education and social life, rather than a risk.
The bad news is that infected students will be around people in the community, shopping at the same grocery stores, eating at the same restaurants and taking the same public transportation as community residents. This will lead to infections spreading to at-risk people, those over 65 years of age and those with underlying health conditions. Such people are far less likely to be asymptomatic or have mild infections, with some of them ending up hospitalized, in ICUs on ventilators, and unfortunately, dying from COVID-19.
When these university town COVID-19 pockets erupt into hundreds of cases per day, with the number of asymptomatic infections likely ten times larger, governors, mayors and public health officials must step in to protect these towns. The time to plan for such action is today.
What should these officials do? Governors might have the authority to stop in-person education at these institutions and move them on-line. If they act as such, they will trade one problem for another bigger problem, which is what to do with the thousands of students, many of which will be infected and contagious. Sending them back home, many to larger cities already battling high infection rates, could further exacerbate the situation in these cities. Keeping them at the university will maintain the high level of risk to local residents.
Opening universities in college towns is a one-way street. There is no good solution to backpedal openings once they have begun, only varying degrees of bad choices. The best of the bad solutions is that university town at-risk residents will be encouraged to voluntarily shelter-in-place during this high-risk period, for their own safety and well-being. Closing in-person education after the wave of infections has struck would be akin to closing the stable door after the horse has bolted.
Protecting university town at-risk residents must be a top priority for mayors. Working with essential businesses in these communities to provide safe times for such people can mitigate some of the risk.
As universities welcome back students to their campuses, governors, mayors, and public health officials must plan today for what is a certain tidal wave of new infections to at-risk people in university towns. Such plans are needed to save both lives and livelihoods for these communities.
