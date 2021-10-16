James: Business Leadership Fund endorses Don Caldwell for Roanoke commonwealth’s attorney

Much of the attention this election cycle has been focused on the races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and on the balance of power in our General Assembly.
While the posts that candidates for these offices seek are certainly important, it’s equally important not to forget about our local candidates running for election this November.
Don Caldwell, the commonwealth’s attorney for the city of roanoke, is one such candidate and he deserves our support.
First, I’d like to tell you a little bit about the Business Leadership Fund (BLF) and our selection process for endorsing candidates for local elected office.
The BLF is a political action committee that works to strengthen the voice of our region’s business community in the public policy arena. It does so by supporting candidates for local office that are pro-business, pro-economic development, and pro-regionalism.
When considering its support of candidates, the BLF Board of Directors — which is comprised of regional business leaders — meets with candidates to gauge key knowledge on local issues and other responsibilities of the offices they seek. It is clear to us that Don Caldwell possesses a wealth of knowledge and the experience necessary to earn another term as commonwealth’s attorney.
Experience is paramount when it comes to running what is essentially a medium sized law office. Even though the commonwealth’s attorney’s office is a public body paid for by your tax dollars and not a private firm, it must be run in a fiscally responsible manner with attention to key details.
Don Caldwell certainly possesses this know-how, having held the job for four decades and running the city’s office like a highly functioning law firm. As a matter of fact, only two other commonwealth’s attorneys in Virginia have more on-the-job experience than Mr. Caldwell.
This familiarity is invaluable not only in the courtroom as it relates to prosecuting cases, but also to ensure that assistant prosecutors and staff — the 23 individuals under Mr. Caldwell’s guidance—are working to the best of their abilities as well. We trust that Don Caldwell will continue his responsible fiscal stewardship of the office if re-elected.
We also appreciate Mr. Caldwell’s dedication to justice, both for victims and criminal offenders. The position of commonwealth’s attorney, as you can imagine, comes with a bit of discretion. If not otherwise prescribed for by law, a commonwealth’s attorney has latitude in the severity of charges he or she may pursue in a given case.
Mr. Caldwell has a strong track record of not only ensuring that justice is provided to victims of crimes, but also that offenders are treated humanely and appropriately per the crime committed.
In severe cases, that may mean an offender is sentenced to a lengthy prison term. For less serious crimes or for first time offenders, the case may be handled more leniently to encourage personal growth and reduce the likelihood of recidivism.
The BLF Board of Directors trusts Don Caldwell to make these decisions that impact the safety of our community and the general well-being of our region.
Mr. Caldwell’s campaign slogan is “Integrity Matters”, which really resonates with those of us who serve on the BLF Board of Directors.
Our elected commonwealth’s attorneys carry an enormous amount of responsibility to uphold the law for a healthy functioning society.
For decades, Mr. Caldwell has built a reputation as a public servant that lives by his campaign slogan. When you cast your vote for the several elected offices that will be on your ballot in the city of Roanoke, choose the candidate for commonwealth’s attorney that will lead by example with integrity.
Members of our business community will be doing so, and the choice is clear.
Please join us in our support of Don Caldwell.
Rick James is the chairman of the Business Leadership Fund Political Action Committee and
the President of Adams Construction Co.