James: Business Leadership Fund endorses Don Caldwell for Roanoke commonwealth’s attorney

Experience is paramount when it comes to running what is essentially a medium sized law office. Even though the commonwealth’s attorney’s office is a public body paid for by your tax dollars and not a private firm, it must be run in a fiscally responsible manner with attention to key details.

Don Caldwell certainly possesses this know-how, having held the job for four decades and running the city’s office like a highly functioning law firm. As a matter of fact, only two other commonwealth’s attorneys in Virginia have more on-the-job experience than Mr. Caldwell.

This familiarity is invaluable not only in the courtroom as it relates to prosecuting cases, but also to ensure that assistant prosecutors and staff — the 23 individuals under Mr. Caldwell’s guidance—are working to the best of their abilities as well. We trust that Don Caldwell will continue his responsible fiscal stewardship of the office if re-elected.

We also appreciate Mr. Caldwell’s dedication to justice, both for victims and criminal offenders. The position of commonwealth’s attorney, as you can imagine, comes with a bit of discretion. If not otherwise prescribed for by law, a commonwealth’s attorney has latitude in the severity of charges he or she may pursue in a given case.