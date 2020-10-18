James: Business Leadership Fund PAC Releases Endorsements for Roanoke City Council and Mayor

By Rick James
James is Chairman of the Business Leadership Fund.
The 2020 election cycle is shaping up to be one of the most consequential in recent memory, but it may not be for the reasons (or the elected offices) you might think.
Yes, there are important elections occurring this November for the federal offices in the House of Representatives, the United States Senate, and for President. And while the outcome of those elections are certainly significant for citizens in the City of Roanoke, there may turn out to be no greater impact on the day-to-day lives of Roanoke residents than with what happens in the local elections for City Council and Mayor. Decisions on taxation, zoning, education, and other policies of great importance are deliberated and voted on at the community level, and there are currently three open City Council seats and the Mayoral seat up for election.
With so much at stake, the Business Leadership Fund (BLF) PAC has decided to endorse candidates for Roanoke City Council and Mayor that we believe will best help move Roanoke forward through the pandemic to economic prosperity. Accordingly, the BLF has endorsed Robert Jeffrey, Trish White-Boyd, and Peg McGuire for the three open City Council seats in the November General Election, as well as Sherman Lea for Mayor. In addition, the BLF is endorsing Dr. Randy Clements for the vacancy on City Council left open by the departure of Councilwoman Djuna Osbourne, which will be filled/appointed at the October 19th meeting of City Council.
The Business Leadership Fund Board of Directors is comprised of regional business leaders representing a broad spectrum of industries in our community. We evaluate candidates for local office and offer endorsements based on whether they are pro-business, pro-regionalism, and pro-economic development. The candidates endorsed by the BLF for the general election have gone through an extensive interview process that gauged their knowledge on a variety of topics, to include their views on broad economic development issues, regional cooperation between the city and its surrounding localities, COVID-19 mitigation and recovery, and other ideas on how to continuously make Roanoke a better place to live. BLF Board members were convinced that the aforementioned candidates would do a stellar job in advancing these important issues and deserved support from the business community.
With lingering uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic burdening business owners and their employees, the Mayor and members of City Council will be in an extraordinary position to guide local policies that promote economic recovery. We believe that the candidates we have endorsed possess the expertise necessary to facilitate this recovery, from the experience retained by incumbent Councilwoman White-Boyd and Mayor Lea, to the fresh perspectives brought to the table by Robert Jeffrey and Peg McGuire. We also think that the appointment of a medical professional to council — Dr. Randy Clements — provides a critical opportunity in the form of a direct conduit to the medical community. This will in no doubt be of help when Council considers policies that hasten our recovery in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we hope that the current Council will seriously consider these points when making their decision on who to appoint to the current vacancy. In summary, each of these candidates will bring to the Council unique skillsets that will serve the City of Roanoke well when policymakers are confronted with so many unprecedented challenges.
For the first time in recent memory, this year’s city election will line up with the presidential election. This makes it tough for local candidates to craft locally relevant messaging and policy positions that can cut through the noise of federal elections, and that is concerning to us when city officials create many of the policies that affect your day to day life. So if you are a city resident, when you vote this November, please give serious consideration to our local candidates that will best represent a commitment to economic growth and continued regional cooperation. Vote for Robert Jeffrey, Trish White-Boyd, and Peg McGuire for City Council and Sherman Lea for Mayor.
The Business Leadership Fund is administered by the Roanoke Regional Chamber. It is a political action committee that was organized in 1998 to strengthen the voice of the region’s business community by supporting candidates who are pro business, pro regionalism and pro economic development. Members of the BLF represent businesses across the region.
