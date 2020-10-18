James: Business Leadership Fund PAC Releases Endorsements for Roanoke City Council and Mayor

The Business Leadership Fund Board of Directors is comprised of regional business leaders representing a broad spectrum of industries in our community. We evaluate candidates for local office and offer endorsements based on whether they are pro-business, pro-regionalism, and pro-economic development. The candidates endorsed by the BLF for the general election have gone through an extensive interview process that gauged their knowledge on a variety of topics, to include their views on broad economic development issues, regional cooperation between the city and its surrounding localities, COVID-19 mitigation and recovery, and other ideas on how to continuously make Roanoke a better place to live. BLF Board members were convinced that the aforementioned candidates would do a stellar job in advancing these important issues and deserved support from the business community.

With lingering uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic burdening business owners and their employees, the Mayor and members of City Council will be in an extraordinary position to guide local policies that promote economic recovery. We believe that the candidates we have endorsed possess the expertise necessary to facilitate this recovery, from the experience retained by incumbent Councilwoman White-Boyd and Mayor Lea, to the fresh perspectives brought to the table by Robert Jeffrey and Peg McGuire. We also think that the appointment of a medical professional to council — Dr. Randy Clements — provides a critical opportunity in the form of a direct conduit to the medical community. This will in no doubt be of help when Council considers policies that hasten our recovery in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we hope that the current Council will seriously consider these points when making their decision on who to appoint to the current vacancy. In summary, each of these candidates will bring to the Council unique skillsets that will serve the City of Roanoke well when policymakers are confronted with so many unprecedented challenges.