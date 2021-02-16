Jarrett: Coal rescues U.S. power grid during polar vortex

Another winter, another cold snap. Right now, much of the United States is feeling the chill of a brutal “Polar Vortex.” And northern states like North Dakota and Minnesota are seeing night-time temperatures drop below zero degrees Fahrenheit. In fact, Duluth is currently chasing a record for the coldest sustained weather, set way back in 1912.

Millions of Americans are counting their blessings that they can shelter in place and stay warm during such merciless weather. It’s the good fortune of living in an industrialized nation that has steady 24/7 power generation to keep families alive and safe.

These Arctic conditions are particularly interesting, though, since they provide a stress test of America’s power grid. We’re seeing in real-time exactly how the U.S. electric grid fares when it’s being pushed to the limit.

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO)—which oversees power transmission in 15 states — maintains a continuous read-out of its fuel mix. And what MISO is reporting is that — in a time of particularly heavy demand — coal is currently generating more than half of its overall electricity. In fact, a February 10 snapshot of MISO’s grid showed coal producing roughly 41,000 megawatts of electricity, with natural gas coming in second at 22,000 megawatts.