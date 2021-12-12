Jenkins and Sponsler: Accelerate Virginia's efforts on workforce development and equity

We encourage Gov.-elect Youngkin to similarly look to the efforts his predecessor started on racial equity and, again, double down. Continue to make Virginia a place where racism and division can find no purchase on which to hold back the incredibly bright future of the state.

One of the hardest tasks of any gubernatorial transition is mapping the assets from the prior administration and determining what to jettison and what to support. Regarding post-high school education, workforce development and racial equity, we encourage Youngkin to see the previous administration’s efforts as a starting place. He can build on those — with his own vision of a better, fairer, and more prosperous Virginia.

Jenkins is the strategy director for state policy at Lumina Foundation, an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis that is committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all.

Sponsler is strategy director at Sova, consulting practice focused on improving the quality and accelerating the pace of complex problem solving in the areas of higher education and workforce development to advance socioeconomic mobility for more Americas.