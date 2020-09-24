Jenkins: Thank you, Virginia, from your logging community

Equipment used in the harvesting of trees is single-use and solely used in logging. They cannot be used for other commercial purposes such as heavy construction. The equipment approved from personal property taxes are only the machines used to cut, drag, chip, and load trees from forests. All the equipment is non-titled. This new law provides counties with an important tool. By exempting personal property and machinery & tools taxes on forest harvesting equipment, our leaders ensure loggers are more likely to sustain their businesses and pass them down to the next generation.

The new addition to the state law deals exclusively with tree crops grown for essential wood and fiber products. Commercial forest harvesting usually involve larger parcels of land where all mature trees are removed and those which remove only some of the trees (thinning & timber stand improvements).

Operations not in the new law include those engaged in the removal of individual trees around residences. The new law also does not apply to commercial land clearing company equipment.