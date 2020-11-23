Jennings: A letter place for bus station

While I support the City of Roanoke’s need for a new bus station, it is very disappointing that Council is moving forward with their current planned location, the Brandon Lot (“Zoning changes OK’d,” Nov 10). Objectively, Council has not won the battle for that location on its merits, but by changing the zoning rules during the process. This is reprehensible.
Developer Bill Chapman proposes to build a mixed-use development of residences and retail on the Brandon Lot. He would exchange that site for one he owns at Norfolk Avenue and Seventh Street SW where the bus station could be built. (I’m not convinced that’s an even swap, but that could be worked out.) Chapman’s proposal is a higher and better use, and is much more compatible with the neighborhood than a bus terminal.
My impression is that City Council envisions a future when public transit in the Roanoke Valley will grow in popularity over the coming two or three decades. I share that hope and expectation. But what also can be foreseen in that time frame and beyond is that downtown development will continue to expand farther into the West End area, i.e., farther west along Rorer, Salem, and Norfolk avenues.
Assuming that the bus station is an economic driver, placing it at the Norfolk Avenue and Seventh Street location would prime the surrounding neighborhood — much of it now vacant land — for downtown expansion. It would also be a good buffer between the railroad operations and that added downtown development area.
Meanwhile, the area around the Brandon Lot does not need a boost. It is already thriving, and that would be enhanced by Chapman’s proposal for the Brandon Lot, creating added momentum for the westward expansion. And, not incidentally, it will keep the valuable Brandon Lot site on the tax rolls.
Downtown is reportedly the destination for 40% of Valley Metro customers. That’s an important consideration. But a location near Downtown could work well too. It seems to me that that 40% of riders could easily be accommodated by routing most of the buses through downtown, say along Second Street SW near the Municipal Building, or Salem Avenue near Amtrak, before proceeding to the new terminal, where the larger 60% would transfer to other buses.
Other good alternatives to the Brandon Lot location should be considered. One is the little used Roanoke Gas property along Kimball Avenue, and another is the parking lot on Salem Avenue adjacent to the Amtrak platform and planned station. Couldn’t Council exercise eminent domain to obtain one of those or other sites, if the current owner won’t be persuaded to sell?
Government infrastructure, such as a bus transfer station, is a critical component to creating a dynamic and vibrant city. One principle of city planning is to not place all your assets together, but to distribute them optimally so that they stimulate desirable growth and development in the spaces in between. Council should think about the future not only of public transit, but also act in such a way that our downtown of the future will benefit in every way possible.
