Jepson: Accepting a mental health diagnosis

Editor’s note: Today’s commentary by Jason Jepson is the second installment of a two-part memoir about mental health. The first part of “Invisible Scars” was published in Sunday’s editorial pages.

It has been several years since I was committed to a psychiatric hospital. Today I am happy to say that I am in recovery.

My recovery has not been in weeks or months, but in years. During those years I have gone through trial and error periods with my medications, and with the help of my doctors and with my own patience, I have reached a place where my symptoms are manageable.

Along with an antidepressant, I now take a monthly injectible which eliminates the need for remembering whether or not I have taken my meds. I still have symptoms, but if my symptoms are getting in the way of life, I know I can have a conversation with my doctor about that.

Knowing what is going on around me is an important part of my continuing recovery. I have learned to examine the evidence around me to determine whether what I think is happening is part of reality or non-reality.

If there is no evidence, then it is my brain disease talking. The voices are still in my head. Sometimes they are in the form of commentary — sometimes insulting voices, like conversation, as if a person is in the same room as I am in.

One delusion is ongoing — a voice in my head of an old man who likes when I mess up or just waits until I do so. Sometimes they are the same voices I heard in the desert or on the evening when the police took me away from my parent’s home.

Perhaps most importantly, I have accepted that I have a mental health diagnosis. I have a brain disease that can affect my perception of what is going on around me.

I take a medication that helps with that — just as a person who has heart disease might take a medication to relieve his symptoms.

I have decided not to be silent about my diagnosis. There is nothing that I have to be ashamed of. Some people may not understand my diagnosis, but if they give me the opportunity, I can tell them what it’s like to live with a brain disease.

Dennis Leary said, “Happiness comes in short doses.” I think that means, grab hold of the simple things. That can be a walk around my neighborhood to observe nature, a cup of coffee or tea, or listening to some Miles Davis jazz.

Recovery, for me, is about embracing life again.

Jason Jepson grew up in Virginia, including 12 years spent in Roanoke. He now lives in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he advocates for those who have received a diagnosis of severe mental illness. Jason was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder while he was enlisted in the U.S. Army. He began his mental health advocacy with NAMI where he received peer-to-peer certification and has since gone on to volunteer helping veterans who have mental health issues.