Jepson: Scars that leave no mark have the most profound impact

Soon after I entered the world, I received my first scar. As an infant I had pyloric stenosis, a blockage between the stomach and small intestines. I’m told that it was a rather simple fix, but it did leave a large scar on the right side of my abdomen. I remember making up funny stories to tell my friends about how I got the scar such as “I was wounded in a shark attack.”

There is a scar on my chin that I notice whenever I look in a mirror. I got that scar when I was in the Army, driving a M113 tank. When I hit a bump in the road, my head slammed into the cockpit, and I ended up with a nasty cut that required stitches.

The scars that have had the most profound impact on my life, however, are not ones that left a mark on my skin. These scars, while invisible to the eye, have left a lasting effect on my life in ways that go far beyond what my visible scars can tell about my life.

In 2003, when I entered the U.S. Army, I was taking a break from college when I joined the Army, and the idea of a military experience seemed like a good fit for me. After basic and advanced training at Fort Knox, I was assigned to my first duty station at Fort Irwin, California, as a 19 Delta Cavalry Scout. Although physically I had met all of the requirements to become a soldier, I was woefully unprepared for the emotional scar that would wound me in a way that I never expected while I was there in the desert. That was the result of a hazing incident that occurred when a few of my fellow soldiers tried to break my spirit by duct taping me into a fetal position. The desperation I felt during that incident broke something loose inside me and left a mark on my soul that would change my life forever.

One particular delusion I had was that I had a special form of ESP, a special power that would benefit the Army. I thought God was going to use me to teach soldiers to be self-aware, so I referred myself to the mental health clinic on post. No one in the clinic was impressed with my special powers, but instead I was referred to the hospital for psychological testing and received a diagnosis of schizophrenia.

Specifically, I was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder which is a chronic mental health condition characterized primarily by symptoms of schizophrenia, such as hallucinations or delusions, and symptoms of a mood disorder, such as mania and depression. I would go on to learn that my brain disease would leave an internal scar that would remain with me forever; that I would take medication for the rest of my life; and my future would be a battle to manage the symptoms of this disease. I was 23 years old, young, inexperienced, and facing the greatest challenge of my life — something I was totally unequipped to handle. Thankfully, I received an honorable discharge from the Army with a 100% disability rating.

When I returned home to Virginia, I was not the person who had left. I refused to accept my diagnosis and without the medication that I was supposed to be taking, I began acting out in ways that were extremely detrimental to my health and well-being.

I didn’t understand the voices and delusions inside my head. I was angry that my parents didn’t understand what was going on with me. In my chaotic rants I tried to make them accept that I could fight this on my own without medication. Although they did their best to support me by researching my diagnosis and by attending a group for parents of mentally ill loved ones, I believed that they, too, were hearing the voices I was hearing and were part of the conspiracy to cause me harm. Having made eye contact with me, my parents were listening to the wrong voices, and I wanted them to just listen to me.

I would not take my medication, and my head was full of voices not understanding who they were talking to. My parents finally made the hard decision to call the police because I had become a danger to myself and even to them.

It could have ended badly, but even I was tired of the voices in my head.

Editor’s note: Today’s commentary by Jason Jepson is the first installment of a two-part memoir about mental health. The conclusion of “Invisible Scars” will be published on Tuesday’s editorial page.

Jason Jepson grew up in Virginia, including 12 years spent in Roanoke. He now lives in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he advocates for those who have received a diagnosis of severe mental illness. Jason was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder while he was enlisted in the U.S. Army. He began his mental health advocacy with NAMI where he received peer-to-peer certification and has since gone on to volunteer helping veterans who have mental health issues.