Jessee-Wallace: Envisioning a new day in Southwest Virginia

Those of us who live in Southwest Virginia feel truly blessed with the bounty of our forests, rivers and beautiful mountains, and the deep connections we have within our communities. Many of us come from coal-mining families, and take special pride in the hard work of our people that for more than a century helped make America a great nation.

Now, as the country’s energy sector undergoes a major shift, we are pulling together to write the next chapter of our region’s economic story. For several years, community leaders in the seven-county area that make up Virginia’s historic coalfields have been working to envision new, innovative enterprises to create jobs and opportunity, and numerous projects are already underway.

But fundamental to building a robust, sustainable future for Southwest Virginia is ensuring substantial federal investment in this ongoing transition. The RECLAIM Act was first introduced in 2016 with bipartisan support, including from my local congressman, Rep. Morgan Griffith (Va.-9th), and has gained tremendous support over the years, from within and without the region and across the political spectrum. The bill would expedite spending of $1 billion in existing federal funds to restore old coal-mining lands in Appalachia and repurpose them for new economic activity. Some $36 million of that would be directed to Virginia coal communities like mine, creating good jobs and long-term, locally driven economic solutions. The plan, which passed in July as part of a broader relief package, is needed now more than ever in the midst of the current economic crisis that has hit Southwest Virginia especially hard.