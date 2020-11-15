Jessee-Wallace: Envisioning a new day in Southwest Virginia

Those of us who live in Southwest Virginia feel truly blessed with the bounty of our forests, rivers and beautiful mountains, and the deep connections we have within our communities. Many of us come from coal-mining families, and take special pride in the hard work of our people that for more than a century helped make America a great nation.
Now, as the country’s energy sector undergoes a major shift, we are pulling together to write the next chapter of our region’s economic story. For several years, community leaders in the seven-county area that make up Virginia’s historic coalfields have been working to envision new, innovative enterprises to create jobs and opportunity, and numerous projects are already underway.
But fundamental to building a robust, sustainable future for Southwest Virginia is ensuring substantial federal investment in this ongoing transition. The RECLAIM Act was first introduced in 2016 with bipartisan support, including from my local congressman, Rep. Morgan Griffith (Va.-9th), and has gained tremendous support over the years, from within and without the region and across the political spectrum. The bill would expedite spending of $1 billion in existing federal funds to restore old coal-mining lands in Appalachia and repurpose them for new economic activity. Some $36 million of that would be directed to Virginia coal communities like mine, creating good jobs and long-term, locally driven economic solutions. The plan, which passed in July as part of a broader relief package, is needed now more than ever in the midst of the current economic crisis that has hit Southwest Virginia especially hard.
But even beyond the RECLAIM Act, our federal leaders can and must do more to assist coal-impacted communities across the country, from my home in Southwest Virginia to the Navajo Nation of Wyoming. In June, local, tribal, labor and national organizations and leaders unveiled their National Economic Transition (NET) platform for an ambitious national transition program that supports the people and places hit hardest by the changing coal economy.
From layoffs at the coal mines to coal-fired power plant closures, our communities are struggling. While we are developing solutions and putting our ideas into action to create economic growth, we are calling on national leaders to make a bold investment in our locally driven efforts. The NET platform is built on seven pillars that will create vibrant, inclusive places to live and work:
Investment in local leaders and organizations to lead the transition — especially Black, brown, women and indigenous-led organizations;
Supporting local small businesses and entrepreneurship;
Providing a bridge for workers to quality, family-sustaining jobs;
Reclaiming and remediating coal sites;
Improving physical and social infrastructure
Holding coal companies accountable during bankruptcies; and
Creating entities to coordinate the transition program and equip communities with the resources they need.
I am proud to have added my name to the list of 80 supporters of the NET platform. Communities in Southwest Virginia have been working diligently for years to bring new economic opportunities to our region. We’ve taken great pride in powering America for generations, and we believe that federal commitments and investment will bring our new vision to fruition. This new way of thinking and working will once again bring employment opportunities back to the heart of the Appalachian Mountains.
Jessee-Wallace serves on the Russell County Board of Supervisors.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!