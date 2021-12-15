Jessee-Wallace: Reclaiming Southwest Virginia for a cleaner environment and a brighter community

Southwest Virginia features immense beauty, ecological diversity, and a strong, close-knit community. From the mountainous lands to the streams and Clinch River, which as the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources describes as “the crown of the mountain empire,” Southwest Virginia has a lot to offer.
For centuries, my family has called this beautiful place home and we have been proud to do so. My ancestors sacrificed for and committed their lives to the coal industry, providing energy to the state and economic invigoration to our region. However, following decades of hard work in the coal industry, the environmental beauties of Southwest Virginia have been covered with tons of hazardous coal waste. To reclaim and reuse these sites, our priority must be cleaning up this harmful waste, also referred to as gob.
Throughout the years of coal mining, tons of gob have been piling up, leading to heavy metals and acids seeping into our creeks and streams, the poisoning of our water supply, and emission of gases such as methane and carbon monoxide into the air. As a member of the Virginia Water Control Board and Russell County Board of Supervisors, I take pride in my town and ensuring that my neighbors, friends, and family have a beautiful and prosperous community to call home, both environmentally and economically, and am dedicated to improving this issue.
Thankfully, there are coal waste solutions in place. With new technology, we are able to clean up the environment and community by converting gob into energy using stringent air quality controls to repurpose, reclaim, and recycle coal waste at facilities like the Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center. The Appalachian School of Law is also studying avenues for cleanup, and the conversion of gob into energy is improving our environment, bringing local jobs to the community, and building up our economy. In fact, gob removal efforts in Southwest Virginia support more than 500 jobs locally, $8.5 million in annual local tax revenue, and $25 million in local annual economic impact. These are integral contributions that help our region thrive, and other states have had success with this too.
In fact, Virginia’s cleanup efforts come on the heels of Pennsylvania’s successful restoration of 1,200 miles of streams and reclamation of more than 7,200 acres of abandoned mine lands using a similar process.
Despite the immense progress that has been made, there are still tons of gob piles remaining in Southwest Virginia and this progress must continue. I encourage my fellow Virginians and our legislators to join me in supporting gob removal, reclaiming our environment, building up our economy, creating local jobs, and remaining prideful of our community.
We have an opportunity to take something that was once a pollutant to our community and environment and convert it into something that Virginians can be proud of and improve quality of life.
Southwest Virginia has been my home and that of my ancestors for generations. It is critical that we build it as a place for future generations to call home, too.
Lou Ann Jessee-Wallace is a member of the Russell County Board of Supervisors and the Virginia Water Control Board.