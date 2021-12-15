Jessee-Wallace: Reclaiming Southwest Virginia for a cleaner environment and a brighter community

Thankfully, there are coal waste solutions in place. With new technology, we are able to clean up the environment and community by converting gob into energy using stringent air quality controls to repurpose, reclaim, and recycle coal waste at facilities like the Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center. The Appalachian School of Law is also studying avenues for cleanup, and the conversion of gob into energy is improving our environment, bringing local jobs to the community, and building up our economy. In fact, gob removal efforts in Southwest Virginia support more than 500 jobs locally, $8.5 million in annual local tax revenue, and $25 million in local annual economic impact. These are integral contributions that help our region thrive, and other states have had success with this too.