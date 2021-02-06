Jha and Sarangi: What if the Capitol Hill insurgents had not failed?

It is now a month since the events took place on Jan. 6. While many are relieved by the peaceful transition of power, it is a good time to reflect on what would have happened if the storming of the Capitol had not failed?

Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” provides an excellent starting point to think about this. In the movie, George Bailey gave up his dreams to stay in Bedford Falls and help run the family-owned mortgage company. When $8,000 of company funds got lost, he was contemplating suicide, and his guardian angel (sans wings) Clarence jumped in to help George realize the importance of his life. Clarence engages in what we call a counterfactual: show George Bailey what would have happened if he had not been born.

The contrast is stark. Bedford Falls would have become a den of vice full of sleazy bars and immorality. Bailey’s mortgage company characterized by empathy and trust would have gone bust. The town would have belonged to Henry Potter, a rich businessman ruled by self-interest and avarice and eponymously called Potterville. In this Christmas classic, everything ends well: George Bailey lives on, and Clarence earns his wings.