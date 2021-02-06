Jha and Sarangi: What if the Capitol Hill insurgents had not failed?

It is now a month since the events took place on Jan. 6. While many are relieved by the peaceful transition of power, it is a good time to reflect on what would have happened if the storming of the Capitol had not failed?
Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” provides an excellent starting point to think about this. In the movie, George Bailey gave up his dreams to stay in Bedford Falls and help run the family-owned mortgage company. When $8,000 of company funds got lost, he was contemplating suicide, and his guardian angel (sans wings) Clarence jumped in to help George realize the importance of his life. Clarence engages in what we call a counterfactual: show George Bailey what would have happened if he had not been born.
The contrast is stark. Bedford Falls would have become a den of vice full of sleazy bars and immorality. Bailey’s mortgage company characterized by empathy and trust would have gone bust. The town would have belonged to Henry Potter, a rich businessman ruled by self-interest and avarice and eponymously called Potterville. In this Christmas classic, everything ends well: George Bailey lives on, and Clarence earns his wings.
Had the insurgents been successful would America have metaphorically headed in the direction of Potterville? While it is hard to define what the success would have meant for them, let’s assume that their goal was to “Stop the Steal.” The Electoral College would not have certified Joe Biden, and Trump would have another term. American democracy is not that fragile; so, let us not dwell on the ghastly consequences of this improbable outcome. Rather our counterfactual is a more subtle question: what if they had been able to hold on to the Capitol just long enough – perhaps a couple of days?
It would have created turmoil in global financial markets. Recall that the events on Capitol Hill, happened outside of regular trading hours in the United States. Consequently, it did not affect the New York Stock Exchange – the world’s financial capital and therefore financial markets elsewhere. Following 9/11, even though stock exchanges had been closed until 9/18 to avoid panic sell-off, all major indices like the Dow Jones and S&P 500 lost more than 10% in the next five days of trading losing an estimated $1.4 trillion in value. The cost of borrowing for the U.S. government and firms would have gone up and the dollar would have lost some of its shine. Research shows that coup d’états increase the probability of sovereign defaults, leads to a depreciation of the country’s currency, and increases corruption while worsening judicial constraints.
There also would be repercussions for the future of democratic institutions in the US and worldwide. As newspaper headlines from across the world showed, everyone was shocked by how easily the Capitol was invaded. Although the US lost some of its moral authority as the defender and enforcer of democracy, American democracy is fairly robust; while it may require a thousand cuts before it dies, this was a deep gash. Unless the punishment is severe, such occurrences might become more frequent in the future and with better planning might even succeed. We speculate that it has already caused a global shift in norms adversely affecting democracies especially in war-torn countries.
Federal prosecutors are suggesting that the rioters intended to “capture and assassinate elected officials”. Even moderate success in this regard would imply that many democratic countries would have been forced to impose diplomatic and economic sanctions on the U.S. with disastrous consequences for everyone. There is also evidence that the insurgents were supported by lawmakers, police, and even CEOs of some companies. Such individuals play a key role in upholding law and order and promoting diversity and equality. Their involvement already does not bode well for the future!
Therefore, we must be vigil and strict against such acts, as even a modicum of success for the insurgents would only serve to embolden these elements and America would be a step closer to being Potterville.
Jha teaches finance at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York. Sarangi teaches economics at Virginia Tech.