Jha and Sarangi: Yellen is right, so permanently remove the debt ceiling

Although the debt ceiling crisis has been averted for now, the merits of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s argument that the debt ceiling should be removed stand. The debt limit or ceiling is the upper limit on the U.S. government borrowings at any given point in time. The federal government uses its borrowings along with the tax revenues to fund its operations including salaries to federal employees, spending on federal programs such as Social Security and Medicare, making interest and principal payments on existing debt, cover tax refunds, and so on.
An arbitrary limit
Historically, all U.S. treasury bonds needed legislative approval that was particularly tedious when millions of dollars were needed to finance World War I. Therefore, legislation was passed to abolish the need for congressional approval and the treasury could issue bonds as long as it stayed within the debt limit set in 1939 by Congress. This created a new problem that exists even today: the debt ceiling, an arbitrary value devoid of any economic or financial meaning. So, as Congress keeps approving new spending, the federal government typically runs out of money to finance its operations and the debt ceiling has to be raised repeatedly.
The consequences
One consequence of the debt ceiling is government shutdowns, when many non-essential government services (like national parks) are suspended due to lack of resources resulting from the failure of Congress to pass and the president to sign budget legislation for the coming fiscal year. For instance, because of this political impasse, approximately 800,000 federal employees were either furloughed or had their paychecks delayed during the longest government shutdown during Dec. 22, 2018 to Jan. 25, 2019.
Another particularly disastrous impact of not raising the debt ceiling could result in the treasury being unable to honor its outstanding debt. If the U.S. government has to default on its obligations, i.e., treasury securities or the best risk-free financial instrument, this will lead to a severe financial crisis and will likely send the world economy into recession. Therefore, not surprisingly, the treasury’s borrowing limit has been raised multiple times.
Demand for abolishing the debt ceiling
Raising the debt ceiling is a complicated process requiring Congressional approval. In recent years, it has become a source of political mileage for the opposition. To avoid the uncertainty for federal employees and the political drama in this Game of Chicken between the Republicans and Democrats, many have proposed that the U.S. should, like most other developed countries, get rid of this arbitrary limit.
Janet Yellen’s argument in this regard is simple. The treasury only pays for the bills that are already approved by Congress. Most of it falls in the category of having been approved and incurred by previous governments. Hence it makes no sense to limit the ability of the treasury and the current president to meet these obligations by imposing an arbitrary limit on the amount that the treasury can borrow.
Rational expectations hypothesis
In 1961, economist John Muth introduced the idea of rational expectations which says that rational economic agents optimally utilize all available information including past experiences to form future expectations. This theory and its variants are commonly used in anticipating the behavior of macroeconomic variables like inflation, interest rates and stock prices.
Remember how stocks in certain industries skyrocketed when the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential elections were announced? Given the Democrat’s focus on the infrastructure and legalization of marijuana, rational investors factored in the anticipated earnings boost that companies in these industries would experience even though it would take years, driving the price up.
Time to abolish the debt ceiling?
Could any political party afford to take the blame of being responsible for the misery caused to millions of Americans due to the financial crisis and economic recession that would happen if the debt ceiling was not raised? The answer is a resounding, no! Therefore, all politicians regardless of their ideology are aware that the debt ceiling will be raised and will have made their economic decisions accordingly.
It is time to put an end to this Game of Chicken. The debt ceiling should be removed permanently especially when everyone knows that it will be raised again for sure. As we all know “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” Even children are already planning what they will do with the gift cards and toys they will find under the Christmas tree.
Jha and Sarangi are, respectively, an associate professor of finance at Le Moyne College, and professor of economics at Virginia Tech and author of “The Economics of Small Things.”