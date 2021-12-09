Jha and Sarangi: Yellen is right, so permanently remove the debt ceiling

Rational expectations hypothesis

In 1961, economist John Muth introduced the idea of rational expectations which says that rational economic agents optimally utilize all available information including past experiences to form future expectations. This theory and its variants are commonly used in anticipating the behavior of macroeconomic variables like inflation, interest rates and stock prices.

Remember how stocks in certain industries skyrocketed when the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential elections were announced? Given the Democrat’s focus on the infrastructure and legalization of marijuana, rational investors factored in the anticipated earnings boost that companies in these industries would experience even though it would take years, driving the price up.

Time to abolish the debt ceiling?

Could any political party afford to take the blame of being responsible for the misery caused to millions of Americans due to the financial crisis and economic recession that would happen if the debt ceiling was not raised? The answer is a resounding, no! Therefore, all politicians regardless of their ideology are aware that the debt ceiling will be raised and will have made their economic decisions accordingly.

It is time to put an end to this Game of Chicken. The debt ceiling should be removed permanently especially when everyone knows that it will be raised again for sure. As we all know “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” Even children are already planning what they will do with the gift cards and toys they will find under the Christmas tree.

Jha and Sarangi are, respectively, an associate professor of finance at Le Moyne College, and professor of economics at Virginia Tech and author of “The Economics of Small Things.”