John: General Assembly protects state's utilities

We just wrapped up a historic legislative session in Virginia where our lawmakers passed bills like the Voting Rights Act of Virginia and abolished the death penalty.

Both of these bills center equity by addressing the racial discrimination faced at the ballot box and in the criminal justice system and in doing so, provided more opportunity to all of us, regardless of the color of our skin.

But despite the opportunity, some members of the Virginia Senate missed multiple chances to prioritize environmental justice during the General Assembly session.

The only energy-policy victory on the on the environmental justice front was when legislators passed SB1247 from Senator Creigh Deeds and HB1834 from Delegate Suhas Subramanyam, which will require utilities to provide public notice on future power plant closures so that communities can prepare for the economic disruption and potential post closure clean-up activities.

This was an important step forward, but doesn’t go nearly far enough in centering environmental justice and ensuring all of us can thrive.

Instead of prioritizing electric customers, some members of the Senate sided with utility monopolies like Dominion Energy, Appalachian Power, and the wealthy shareholders who profit from pollution.