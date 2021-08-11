Johnson: MVP steps up with carbon-offset plan

This is the methane that Mountain Valley’s project will capture through the installation and use of a regenerative thermal oxidizer (RTO), which can convert the methane into carbon dioxide and water vapor. Though carbon dioxide is also a greenhouse gas, the displaced methane is rated up to 80 times more powerful. RTO’s have been used in industrial processes to control emissions for decades with very reliable performance.

Without abatement efforts such as Mountain Valley’s plan, mining activities will continue to emit thousands of tons of greenhouse gases. This plan will set the stage to avert that.

No. 2: It raises awareness of abatement technologies

Greater use of solar, wind and other renewable energy sources are critical for our long term future, but achieving the energy and climate goals described in the 2015 Paris Agreement are simply impossible without the greater adoption of innovative strategies such as greenhouse gas capture, abatement and sequestration. We must at the same time understand that coal, oil and natural gas will remain for quite some time part of the global energy mix for a variety of reasons, including reliability and geopolitical security.