Johnson: Our biggest technological challenges require humanists to find the answers

Solving them will require a deep understanding of how democratic institutions and society as a whole should function.

They involve weighing social benefits and costs, developing solutions for security, wealth, and well-being. These challenges are ethical, cultural, and social. They are problems for the humanities.

Luckily, many educational institutions have already begun to recognize the power of humanities to solve modern problems. The University of Oxford and MIT have already institutionalized technology curricula that foreground humanities and human sciences.

Here at Virginia Tech, we’re creating a humanities curriculum that focuses on AI ethics, technology and democracy, and democracy and social justice. Importantly, this curriculum will be available for all kinds of students, from the humanities to computer sciences and engineering.

Technical knowledge alone cannot solve the problems technology creates. We must build partnerships between the public and private sectors, between the companies that profit from data and the people whose data they trade, between STEM and the humanities.

Only by learning to evaluate technical problems through a humanistic framework, using the tools of the humanities, will we be able to solve our most pressing problems.