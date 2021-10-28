Johnson: Rural Virginia has ally in Youngkin

Take a walk through almost any rural community in Virginia and you will quickly discover they are struggling with empty stores and closed businesses.
Farmers and small businesses are buckling under the weight of market uncertainties, COVID restrictions, increased costs, excessive regulations, higher taxes, labor shortages, mandates, gas prices and attacks on their way of life, families, beliefs and freedoms.
The current political environment in Washington and Richmond has not made life easier for rural Virginians — or most of Virginia for that matter.
Farmers, small businesses, and workers in rural communities are facing more regulation and taxes from the state and federal governments. Cities and the suburbs could just look the other way, believing this is not their problem, but they would be wrong.
Virginia is not only losing much of its heart, traditions, and history in the weakening of our rural communities, but Richmond’s current approach is damaging Virginia’s economy, costing jobs, and punishing all of us.
Democrats seem to believe that the private sector and individuals can and will absorb the unlimited burdens of almost any tax, cost or restriction without consequence.
The importance of being competitive on the local, national, and international level seems to be completely lost on some of them.
Burdensome regulations, mandates, and taxes stifle jobs and economic growth in our towns and communities, which leads to shuttered businesses; those that can stay open find it hard to be responsive to their customers’ needs and, as a result, cannot serve as a check on big business.
The ripple effects of these polices is causing inflation, which impacts everyone, especially the poorest among us in our rural and urban communities.
The poor have few assets and often live paycheck-to-paycheck just to support their families.
Inflation is dramatically on the rise. Last month, consumer prices were 5.4% higher versus a year ago with supermarket prices rising 4.5%.
Beef prices rose 17.6% compared to a year ago with chicken, meat, fish, and eggs up 10.5%.
Food away from home is no better, up 4.7% the past year.
There are similar stories for other foods and throughout the supply chain with food inflation accelerating every month. Virginians know this intuitively as they see it daily at the store in the form of higher prices and out-of-stock products.
In 2020, 38 million Americans lived in a household that struggled with hunger, with Black and Hispanic households being more likely to experience food insecurity. In 2020, the percentage of Hispanic and Black households facing hunger rose 1% and 3%, respectively, its highest point since 2016.
This situation is not going to improve with out-of-control inflation. To advocates of bigger government, the answer is more government spending, more programs, and more interference in virtually every market of consequence, but this will only accelerate the downward “death spiral” of more taxes, more control, and even more inflation
Sustainable growth occurs when farmers, businesses, and people are allowed to produce free of excessive government interference.
Agriculture, food, and rural communities are too important to the Commonwealth to ignore.
After all, agriculture is Virginia’s largest private industry with an annual economic impact of $70 billion and 334,000 jobs; every job in agriculture and forestry supports 1.7 jobs elsewhere in Virginia’s economy.
When the employment and value-added impact of agriculture and forestry are considered together, they make up nearly 10% of the state’s total gross domestic product.
Along with tangible benefits, such as farm cash receipts and jobs, agriculture provides many intangible benefits that all Virginians enjoy, including recreation, tourism and wildlife.
Virginians must lead and that means electing clear-eyed leaders that are driven by what is best for our people: lower taxes (including food taxes), less regulation, state-level engagement on activities that promote Virginia’s agricultural and rural communities while increasing our competitiveness, and fight for Virginia at the federal level rather than taking marching orders from Washington or just following their party’s national narrative.
The short-, medium- and long-term implications to our communities, families and way of life are too serious than to be apathetic about Virginia’s 2021 elections. Virginians deserve results that reflect the practical realities they face every day.
We need someone as governor who will fight for Virginia and not be beholding to a political alliance whose agenda will devastate the commonwealth and our people.
In this election, the clear choice for Virginia is Glenn Youngkin.
Johnson served as United States Ambassador and Chief Agricultural Negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative in the Executive Office of the President from 2001 to 2005.