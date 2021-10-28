Johnson: Rural Virginia has ally in Youngkin

Take a walk through almost any rural community in Virginia and you will quickly discover they are struggling with empty stores and closed businesses.

Farmers and small businesses are buckling under the weight of market uncertainties, COVID restrictions, increased costs, excessive regulations, higher taxes, labor shortages, mandates, gas prices and attacks on their way of life, families, beliefs and freedoms.

The current political environment in Washington and Richmond has not made life easier for rural Virginians — or most of Virginia for that matter.

Farmers, small businesses, and workers in rural communities are facing more regulation and taxes from the state and federal governments. Cities and the suburbs could just look the other way, believing this is not their problem, but they would be wrong.

Virginia is not only losing much of its heart, traditions, and history in the weakening of our rural communities, but Richmond’s current approach is damaging Virginia’s economy, costing jobs, and punishing all of us.

Democrats seem to believe that the private sector and individuals can and will absorb the unlimited burdens of almost any tax, cost or restriction without consequence.