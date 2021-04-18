Johnson: The power and importance of primary season

We’re in primary season, so all Republicans are at their peak of being a “conservative champion of truth, justice, and the American way.”

All that’s missing is the cape waving in the wind. At every primary election, the Republicans all claim to be more conservative, more traditional, more just, and more enlightened than the Founding Fathers, Abraham Lincoln, and Ronald Reagan combined.

Well, judging by the resistance abilities and fidelity to principles, of more than 25 percent of Republican members of the Virginia House of Delegates, (13 out of their 51 seat majority), in a 2019 vote on HB 1979, they are not “Strong and Fierce,” but rather “Tender and Delicate.” (Deuteronomy 28:54)

What’s worse is that the three of them who are now running for statewide office are the same three with the most endorsements from current and former Republican office holders and leaders. Let this brief article be a light to shine on the actual records of these three men, for all the endorsers, donors, volunteers, and voters to see and consider if we are in the process of making a nomination mistake?

Dels. Tim Hugo and Glenn Davis are running for the lieutenant governor’s nomination, while Del. Jason Miyares is running for the nomination for the Attorney General’s race.