Johnson: The real radical and rebel

Yet, if such “illegal” acts extend to the majority of the people or, as he says, “if the mischief and oppression” appear to only affect a minority but “the precedent” such actions set and the “consequences seem to threaten all,” the groundwork has been laid for the people to resist the “illegal force.”

As Locke said in a familiar refrain, “if a long train of abuses, prevarications and artifices, all tending the same way, make the design visible to the people, and they cannot but feel, what they lie under, and see wither they are going; ‘tis not to be wonder’d that they should then rouse themselves” and resist.

In many ways the current occupant of the White House is the radical. It is radical to have the United States president channel public funds to enrich his own businesses. It is radical to hold a political campaign event at the White House. It is radical to undermine relationships between long-time global democratic allies and embrace authoritarian leaders. It is radical to order the Department of Homeland Security to send its officers into a domestic city to tear gas and arrest protestors. Moreover, the president has routinely violated democratic norms, if not intentionally flouted the laws.