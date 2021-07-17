Johnson: Walk for our grandchildren and Mother Earth

The walk ended with a nonviolent action of civil disobedience on June 28 at Chase Bank’s World Credit Card Processing Center in Wilmington, where many of our walkers and local Wilmington residents joined us to bring attention to the bank’s destruction of the planet by being the largest U.S. funder of fossil fuel projects, including the MVP Projects.

Chase must do better than green wash its multibillion investments. It must pivot from being a climate rogue to being a climate hero; cutting its investments in dirty fossil fuels and investing in wind, solar, and battery storage to cleanly power our country.

Also, by concluding our walk with an arrestable nonviolent action in Wilmington, we challenged President Biden in his hometown to use his huge bully pulpit to take a stand against big bank financing of fossil fuel projects.

Without Chase’s and other banks’ investments in and loans to oil and gas companies, these projects would cease to be built, and Biden’s climate goals could be realized.

We kicked off the walk on a day that is significant for both human and cosmic connection, as June 20 is Father’s Day and the Summer Solstice.

We emphasized the love parents and grandparents have for their children and grandchildren — which President Biden himself invokes often.