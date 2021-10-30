Johnson: Why do regular folks vote Democratic?

2. In 2008, Obama said of a small town of citizens: “... they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion, or antipathy to people who weren’t like them (racists bitter clingers).”

3. In 2016, Hillary Clinton said of the 74 million Americans who voted for Trump, many of them ordinary, blue-collar citizens: “You could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables.” She went on to say some of them are “irredeemable.” This, from a woman who wants to “change our deep-seated religious beliefs.” One of those beliefs is redemption through Christ.

4. Joe Biden has many insults to blacks and the working class, from “racial jungle” (1970s); to “poor kids are just as bright as white kids” (1980s); to young black men being “super predators” (1990s); to “You ain’t Black”, and “dregs of society” (2020).

So, when Democrat standard bearer for Virginia governor, Terry McAuliffe, put down parents two weeks ago, he was REALLY meeting the Democrat standard. McAuliffe stated in a debate against Republican nominee, Glen Youngkin, “I’m not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decisions.” He added, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

Let’s let “Ma and Pa Democrat” know what Democrat leaders REALLY think of them.

Johnson is Founder and President of The First Amendment, Inc., and Host and Executive Producer of “The REALLY Real Deal, with Brother Craig The Hatchet Man,” a radio talk show that airs in Richmond and Lynchburg.