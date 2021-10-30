Johnson: Why do regular folks vote Democratic?

We know why elites and wannabes vote Democrat. More power and more ill-gotten money. We know why the poor and ignorant vote. Democrats promise free money and several boogeymen to hate: rich, white, conservative, male, etc.
So, this alliance of wealth and power at the top (in politics, academia, media, high-tech, Wall Street, and neo-liberal churches) with poor and ill-educated, will never leave the “Democrat Plantation.”
But, why do the “Ma and Pa Democrats” stay? We know the answer in the past. Democrat leaders in unions, media and academia successfully convinced blue collar, high school educated, hard-working, Americans that they needed them for protection against the “evil rich,” who conspired to keep them down. F.D.R., J.F.K. and R.F.K. forever.
In an information age, it’s easy to learn the truth of what path best benefits regular, law-abiding, hard-working citizens. Free enterprise has always “trumped” socialism and always will. So, to get to these remaining “loyal Democrats,” let’s get personal.
What do elite Democrat leaders, including Terry McAuliffe (Democrat nominee for Virginia Governor), REALLY think of non-elite American citizens? Here are few statements from them:
1. 59 Billion Bloomberg: “I can teach anyone to be a farmer. Dig a hole, put a seed in, cover it with dirt, add water, up pops corn?” He added about factory workers: “Put a piece of metal on the lathe, turn in the direction of the arrow, and you can have a job.” But, Bloomberg says these people can’t work in today’s economy. Too stupid.
2. In 2008, Obama said of a small town of citizens: “... they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion, or antipathy to people who weren’t like them (racists bitter clingers).”
3. In 2016, Hillary Clinton said of the 74 million Americans who voted for Trump, many of them ordinary, blue-collar citizens: “You could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables.” She went on to say some of them are “irredeemable.” This, from a woman who wants to “change our deep-seated religious beliefs.” One of those beliefs is redemption through Christ.
4. Joe Biden has many insults to blacks and the working class, from “racial jungle” (1970s); to “poor kids are just as bright as white kids” (1980s); to young black men being “super predators” (1990s); to “You ain’t Black”, and “dregs of society” (2020).
So, when Democrat standard bearer for Virginia governor, Terry McAuliffe, put down parents two weeks ago, he was REALLY meeting the Democrat standard. McAuliffe stated in a debate against Republican nominee, Glen Youngkin, “I’m not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decisions.” He added, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
Let’s let “Ma and Pa Democrat” know what Democrat leaders REALLY think of them.
Johnson is Founder and President of The First Amendment, Inc., and Host and Executive Producer of “The REALLY Real Deal, with Brother Craig The Hatchet Man,” a radio talk show that airs in Richmond and Lynchburg.