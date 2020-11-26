Jones: Can We Be Thankful in 2020?

The idea of “equal opportunity” has inspired generations of Americans, regardless of their means, gender, race or ethnicity. In fact, it has inspired people around the world. As Americans, this is one of the most cherished ideals and is a goal we should ever continue to work towards.

The vast majority of us still believe that we’re all created equal and that anyone should be able to fulfill their dreams here, despite how much their parents had or didn’t have or where they came from.

Ronald Reagan once said: “You can go to Japan to live, but you cannot become Japanese. You can go to France, and you'd live and not become a Frenchman. You can go to live in Germany or Turkey, and you won't become a German or a Turk. But anybody from any corner of the world can come to America to live and become an American.”

The effect of the pandemic on our evolving workforce is impacting communities around the country. In order to rebuild going forward and to maximize our nation’s future potential, we must ensure that the doors of opportunity are open to all Americans.

Advancing equal opportunity not only benefits us as individuals, but it also benefits our society as a whole. This is something for which we can all be thankful.