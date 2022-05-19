Jones: The Black church, in Roanoke and elsewhere, must call for change in the face of injustice

At a recent showing of the Henry Louis Gates documentary, “The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song,” both the film and the discussion session that followed lamented the loss of the prophetic role of the Black church in recent decades.

The assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and the resultant loss of momentum in the civil rights movement found the Black church at a crossroads. The 1970s found the church struggling to find its identity in the wake of the burgeoning Black Power movement.

The academy responded with the birth of Black Liberation Theology. Its chief architect and proponent, James H. Cone, sought to answer the question, “How can I be both Black and Christian?” Cone’s answer was essentially the same one that his forebears had discovered: American Christianity was not necessarily the same thing as what Jesus taught.

This controlling hermeneutic, that the Christian Gospel was as concerned with temporal liberation as it was with eternal salvation, had brought much-needed strength and hope to those were victims of racial oppression. Such a faith could not countenance a God who would not do for them what God had done for the ancient Hebrews: free them from slavery and oppression.

Sadly, Christianity continues to be co-opted in the service of anti-Christian values. There is a thin veneer of theological misappropriation that covers the current “replacement theory” concept that led an 18-year-old white male to drive several miles to Buffalo, New York, in order to ruthlessly shoot 13 innocent victims, killing 10.

Replacement theory is inextricably aligned with Christian nationalism. The intersection of these ideologies with “The Big Lie” and ongoing voter suppression policies currently being enacted across the country is clear. The reality of diversity is more than some can swallow.

And it is not limited to America. People of color who live in Ukraine have been subjected to discrimination as they attempt to flee the carnage. There is now a hierarchy of refugees, with violence being taken against refugees of color by the bordering states of the European Union.

Two billion dollars has been given to Ukraine by the Biden Administration. We are not opposed to supporting a fight against unwarranted aggression, but we also need to be on the alert that we do not become embroiled in a long-term war.

What does this have to do with equality and justice here in America? We learned with Vietnam that war diverts our attention from pressing domestic issues that ought to demand our attention. Militarism, materialism and racism are still the three deadly social evils that Martin Luther King warned us about over 50 years ago.

The church (both Black and white) shunned Dr. King when he remained true to his prophetic call to critique the conscience of America. He refused, in the words of Cornel West, to “sell his soul for a bowl of pottage.”

The Black church must once again lead the way in calling attention to the manifold ills of our society. But more than that, we must also cooperate with all people of faith and good will to arrive at creative solutions to the evils that plague us.

The Social Justice Committee of the Valley Baptist Association, under the direction of our moderator, the Rev. Clay Dawson, fully recognizes the fierce urgency of now. Our joint commitment as a unified body is to employ all peaceful means to call out, critique, and rectify injustice that is detrimental to the full prosperity, safety, sanctity and dignity of every American, regardless of race, religion or ethnicity.

Our first concern is, of course, our own community. We must begin with a concerted effort to register every eligible citizen and then make sure they vote. The voices of the people must be heard. We believe that the collective will of the people will yield a bountiful harvest of reconciliation, cooperation and peace.

Gun violence, environmental abuse, gentrification, equity in public services, mass transit, the opioid epidemic, access to healthy food, affordable health care and economic growth are all issues worthy of our concern and action.

It is our commitment to make the Black church, and by our example, perhaps the entire church, a real change agent in the Roanoke Valley. We need to talk with one another instead of shouting at each other. The disturbing trend toward tribalism and polarization must cease.

As King said, “We must learn to live together as brothers (and sisters) or perish together as fools.” May God help us.

Jones, pastor of the Williams Memorial Baptist Church in Northwest Roanoke, serves as Political Action Chair of the Roanoke Branch of the NAACP. He wrote this essay in his capacity as chair of the Social Justice Committee for the Valley Baptist Association for the Roanoke Valley of Virginia. A native of Detroit, Michigan, he has lived in Roanoke for more than 30 years.