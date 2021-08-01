Jones: The Time is Now: We Must Make the Promise for Our Children, Our Workforce & Our Economy

This newfound momentum has coincided with important changes in state-level accountability, most notably the July 1 transition of child care oversight from the Department of Social Services to the Department of Education.

This change alone illustrates a significant shift in how Virginia is thinking about child care, including greater focus on the quality of early childhood classroom learning, the establishment of more uniform standards, and hopes for better and sustained funding by providing a single point of accountability and centering child care under the umbrella of K-12 education while maintaining a system with both public and private child care options.

With the Aug. 2 Special Session around the corner, the General Assembly will consider American Rescue Plan Act budget proposals. This includes nearly $800 million in ARPA funding designated for child care that will provide funding essential for the continued recovery for providers and return to work for families.

While this funding is critical, these one-time resources will only work to bring Virginia’s child care system back to pre-pandemic operations. We must look beyond pandemic recovery and commit to robust, sustainable, long-term transformation of Virginia’s child care system so that every family can access quality, affordable child care.