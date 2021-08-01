Jones: The Time is Now: We Must Make the Promise for Our Children, Our Workforce & Our Economy

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on Virginia’s already crumbling child care system.
Even before this health care crisis, 47 percent of Virginia families lived in child care deserts without access to early childhood education programs.
Those who did have access to child care programs were often unable to afford them, with the average price of center-based infant care in Virginia at more than $15,000 per year — more than average in-state tuition.
Despite these high prices, due to challenging cost structures, high overhead, and limiting teacher/child ratios, child care providers still operated on notoriously thin margins, resulting in a median wage of $10.96 for Virginia early childhood educators in 2019.
The pandemic only worsened this situation. Though nearly 90% of child care centers have reopened, at its peak, nearly 45% of Virginia child care centers closed during the pandemic.
Unfortunately, 80% of child care programs nationwide are currently reporting significant staffing shortages, resulting in long wait lists for families.
Breakdown of our child care system has significantly impacted our workforce and economy, as illustrated by nearly 2 million women leaving the labor force since the start of the pandemic.
Roanoke Valley households have felt these impacts, with 82% of respondents with children reporting worries about childcare/education/remote learning as a top concern in a United Way of Roanoke Valley spring 2021 survey.
It’s clear that Virginia’s voters and policymakers want change. A February 2021 poll commissioned by the Virginia Promise Partnership revealed that child care transcends the partisan divide, with 88% of Democrats and 79% of Republicans saying that early childhood education was important to them.
Ongoing struggles faced by families amid the pandemic drove passage of House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn’s House Bill 2206 during the January 2021 General Assembly Session, among other bipartisan early childhood wins.
The legislation temporarily expanded eligibility for child care subsidies, making financial assistance available to parents looking for employment as well as parents with a household income up to 85 percent of the state median income, or about $60,000 a year for a two-person household.
This expansion establishes the highest subsidy eligibility level in Virginia history — a necessity as families and businesses work to recover from the pandemic.
Recognizing ongoing affordability and access challenges, Gov. Ralph Northam announced July 7 that expanded eligibility has been extended through December 2021. These changes will help close the child care affordability gap, allowing thousands of Virginians to return to work, support their families, and grow our economy.
This newfound momentum has coincided with important changes in state-level accountability, most notably the July 1 transition of child care oversight from the Department of Social Services to the Department of Education.
This change alone illustrates a significant shift in how Virginia is thinking about child care, including greater focus on the quality of early childhood classroom learning, the establishment of more uniform standards, and hopes for better and sustained funding by providing a single point of accountability and centering child care under the umbrella of K-12 education while maintaining a system with both public and private child care options.
With the Aug. 2 Special Session around the corner, the General Assembly will consider American Rescue Plan Act budget proposals. This includes nearly $800 million in ARPA funding designated for child care that will provide funding essential for the continued recovery for providers and return to work for families.
While this funding is critical, these one-time resources will only work to bring Virginia’s child care system back to pre-pandemic operations. We must look beyond pandemic recovery and commit to robust, sustainable, long-term transformation of Virginia’s child care system so that every family can access quality, affordable child care.
As a commonwealth, we must commit to the Virginia Promise Partnership’s bold goal of quality, affordable child care for all Virginians by 2030.
It’s time we confront the deep-rooted child care challenges hindering many families’ economic and job security, our children’s long-term success, and the continued prosperity of Virginia’s businesses and communities.
Achieving our goal of access to quality, affordable child care for all Virginians will require significant commitment, action, and investment beyond today’s recovery efforts. That’s why we’re asking all Virginia elected officials and candidates to commit to making the Promise in support of Virginia’s children, families, economy, and vibrant future.
Krysta Jones is the Director of the Virginia Promise Partnership, a coalition of more than 30 leading organizations committed to a bold goal of ensuring every family in Virginia has access to quality, affordable child care by 2030.