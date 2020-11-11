Jones: Virginia's attorney general's office needs a civil rights division

The Attorney General isn’t our top prosecutor by statute, but this office must be empowered as the “top cop” when it comes to protecting the civil rights of every Virginian, no matter who they are or where they live. That’s why I’m proposing the creation and elevation of a dedicated Civil Rights Division within the Office of the Attorney General that would be authorized and directed to conduct investigations, level civil penalties, and refer criminal conduct to the Commonwealth’s Attorney in instances of discrimination on the basis of race, gender, sexual orientation, and any other protected class.

The current mission and resources of the Office of the Attorney General lend itself to be the neutral, dispassionate party whose sole purpose is to find the truth and offer a full, thorough review of any incident. That won’t cut it anymore.

Protecting the civil rights of every Virginian is an urgent priority and we cannot waste another second. We cannot let process be the enemy of civil justice—stories like Esther Thorne, who rotted in jail and was severely beaten while incarcerated based on false testimony, should be supported in their quest for civil rights instead of facing opposition from the Attorney General because of a technicality. We cannot hide behind the shield of cowardice when prioritizing the civil rights of our citizens.