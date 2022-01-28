Jones: What’s next for the Mountain Valley Pipeline?

On Jan. 25, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals revoked the second set of U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management permits for the MVP to cross the Jefferson National Forest in Giles and Montgomery counties. Now what is MVP’s next step?

Isn’t the Forest Service permit the key to MVP construction? Is it possible for the Forest Service to prostitute its plans, history, and practices further enough in a third permit to survive the scrutiny of a vigilant and extremely capable federal judiciary that revoked the first two permits? The judges were coupled with an implacable collection of lawyers who gathered the facts of the challenges to the permits before the court to focus their considerations.

The first major event in the eminent domain lawsuit was MVP’s motion for "early entry" on easements to start construction. The January 2018 hearing was held in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia at the Poff Federal Building in Roanoke. The 300 defendants would have easements seized and invaded against their wishes, with trees cut down and construction equipment operating while each landowner’s eminent domain case takes its turn in the various lengthy court procedures to establish "just compensation." The MVP Senior Vice President of Engineering and Construction, Robert Cooper, argued that MVP needed immediate access to the easements it was suing for by use of eminent domain. Otherwise, among other restrictions, the thousands of coated pipes would pass their expiration date for the stability of the coating with carcinegous chemical ingredients. Many pipes with that coating still sit on Brush Mountain and in the Mount Tabor area, as well as on Sinking Creek Mountain, all in Montgomery County. The pipes have absorbed the sun’s rays for 4½ years, far past the manufacturer’s recommendation of only a year of exposure to the sun, after which the coating begins to disintegrate, leaving its carcinogens to contaminate the groundwaters feeding Mill Creek to the Roanoke River and Craig Creek to the James River. Both rivers flow across the width of Virginia to the Atlantic Ocean. Thus, those carcinogens can affect many hundreds of thousands of citizens and animals.

Hasn’t the MVP coalition of partner companies already discussed the ramifications of a second revocation of the Forest Service permit and decided what to do? Continue the fight for a permit or abandon the project? Surely the penetrating questions of the Fourth Circuit judges at the October 2021 hearing on the permits should have thoroughly shaken their confidence in a favorable decision. It would have been irresponsible of them to avoid discussing their possible actions should the decision be unfavorable. They were not so insightful as the Dominion Energy and Duke Energy leadership was in abandoning the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project almost two years ago. That decision was made after their evaluation of the regulatory environment reality in which pipelines faced ever-increasing judicial scrutiny amid severe and intensive public opposition.

The October 2017 prediction of Cliff Shaffer, a Giles County landowner, that “I think we are going to spend literally years with MVP playing ‘whack-a-mole'” with permit failures has certainly been accurate. Has the mole finally bitten the whacker?

Jones is a civil engineer, a military engineer, and an Emeritus Professor of Engineering Science and Mechanics at Virginia Tech. He has been fighting the Mountain Valley Pipeline for six years and will soon publish his book “Fighting Pipelines and Government Agencies” about the malfeasance of the pipeline-regulating government agencies.