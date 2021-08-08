Jones: Who is to blame for evictions?

Just over a year ago, in June 2020, Virginia attempted a half-hearted “rent relief program” that required landlords to forgive all past due rent in return for accepting 50% of past due rent. Rent owed for April 1, 2020, and for three future months would be eligible for the “RMRP” program. At that time, the Northam administration made $50 million available until December 2020.
By the end of August 2020, only about $2 million of Gov. Ralph Northam’s RMRP program dollars had actually been used. Property owners were not willing to, nor could they afford, to accept a 50% reduction in rental income. At that time, the Virginia Department of Housing changed the program to pay owners’ 100% of past due rent.
In the past year, Virginia has paid out over $244 million in about 49,000 rent and mortgage relief payments to households and property owners. At the end of July, Virginia has about $795 million still available for Virginians who need help paying rent.
At this time, Virginia has one of the best, most streamlined, and most accessible rent relief programs in the country. It is, and should be, a model for many states who are behind the curve to follow.
No apartment owner wants to evict any resident. This is the very last thing anyone wants. Since December, Virginia law has required landlords to notify any resident who has not paid their rent that they have the option to enter into a repayment program or to apply to Virginia’s rent relief program, either on their own or with the assistance of their landlord.
Any apartment resident who does not pay their rent on time receives a notice from their building owner or manager giving them 14 days to pay their rent, advising them of their right to enter into a repayment program, apply for rent relief themselves, or through their building owner or manager. They also are given a link to the Virginia Rent Relief Program website as well as the Virginia Legal Aid for assistance. To say renters are not aware of the Rent Relief Program is like saying people are not aware a COVID vaccine exists.
At our company, when we send our 14-day late notices, we also include information about the Virginia Rent Relief Program and provide a copy of the RRP application. If we do not hear from the resident, we call them and email them to find out why they have not paid their rent, and to remind them of our repayment program and Virginia’s rent relief program.
If we do not hear from someone, after several calls and emails, we given them a written notice that we are coming to visit them. When we are able to reach residents this way, we often find that they do not fully understand the RRP program. They have been afraid that they would have to repay any rent relief payments or pay taxes on them. RRP payments are tax free and do not have to be repaid. Sometimes they are embarrassed that they cannot pay their rent or tried to apply online themselves and grew frustrated with the process.
Since the Virginia RRP program began, we have aggressively urged our residents to participate. We have entered into hundreds of repayment programs and converted many of these to the RRP. Our property owners have been fortunate enough to receive over $1.5 million of past due rent from the RRP.
Despite all of our efforts, there are still residents who refuse to answer our calls, emails, or let us speak to them in person. They refuse to enter into repayment agreements or apply for rent relief on their own or through us. Why? This is a complete, bizarre mystery to us.
Property owners and managers across Virginia have expended countless manhours to enable their residents to pay rent that is past due because of COVID-19. This has been an arduous and stressful process at times. We are at our wits end to explain why, despite so many options and so much funding available, some residents continue to refuse to cooperate to avoid eviction. Their failure to communicate with us and cooperate with our attempts to help them receive assistance is no different than someone knowing the dangers of COVID and still refusing to get the vaccine. As American’s we are free to make our own decisions, but we do not get the right to be free from the consequences of those decisions.
All Virginians need to understand and appreciate than anyone subject to eviction today has only one person to blame — themselves. Anyone who has been truly impacted by COVOD-19 has had the option to stay in their home and have their rent paid by RRP for the past 12 months, but they have chosen, for whatever reason, not to. Time is up, thankfully, for Virginia property owners and manager to be able to exercise their legal right to enforce their rental contracts and take possession of their property.
Jones is vice-chairman of Management Services Corp. in Charlottesville.