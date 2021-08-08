Jones: Who is to blame for evictions?

Any apartment resident who does not pay their rent on time receives a notice from their building owner or manager giving them 14 days to pay their rent, advising them of their right to enter into a repayment program, apply for rent relief themselves, or through their building owner or manager. They also are given a link to the Virginia Rent Relief Program website as well as the Virginia Legal Aid for assistance. To say renters are not aware of the Rent Relief Program is like saying people are not aware a COVID vaccine exists.

At our company, when we send our 14-day late notices, we also include information about the Virginia Rent Relief Program and provide a copy of the RRP application. If we do not hear from the resident, we call them and email them to find out why they have not paid their rent, and to remind them of our repayment program and Virginia’s rent relief program.

If we do not hear from someone, after several calls and emails, we given them a written notice that we are coming to visit them. When we are able to reach residents this way, we often find that they do not fully understand the RRP program. They have been afraid that they would have to repay any rent relief payments or pay taxes on them. RRP payments are tax free and do not have to be repaid. Sometimes they are embarrassed that they cannot pay their rent or tried to apply online themselves and grew frustrated with the process.