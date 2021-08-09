Justice: ARC and West Virginia: Partners in a state of improvement

Editor’s note: Each week we’re running a commentary from a different governor whose state is part of the Appalachian Regional Commission. Those governors will be meeting in a summit in St. Paul, Virginia, in October.

For every home improvement project, big or small, you need the right tools to get the job done. That’s one way to think about the Appalachian Regional Commission. Since 1965, ARC has been committed to investing in Appalachia by providing essential resources to build our communities, upgrade our infrastructure, and develop our regional economy.

ARC is a federal-state-local partnership, which includes 13 states in the Appalachian region, from southern New York to northern Mississippi, focusing on economic development in 420 counties across the Appalachian Region. West Virginia has a unique position within the ARC, because our entire state falls within the commission’s 420-county footprint. No other state holds this distinction.

I know that the ARC is committed to West Virginia. As they do with all of Appalachia, the ARC is devoted to moving our state forward. So am I.