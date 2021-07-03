Kabiri: Are Americans lousy at calculating risk?

To effectively evaluate risks and likelihoods, we first need to give ourselves time. One way is to approach each decision by asking “How much time do I really have to make this choice?” If we realize we have a few days rather than a few minutes, we trigger ourselves into thinking more carefully.

For example, we don’t want to wait one year before deciding to get vaccinated against COVID. Summer is coming, and we want to enjoy it, not spend it worrying about a loved one in the hospital. But we don’t need to rush to judgment, either. We have at least a little time to “do the math”.

But math is not fun. Many find the subject of statistics difficult. Despite how important it is to calculate risks and likelihoods, math and statistics aren’t taught to Americans in a way that resonates—nor in a way that’s directly relevant. Learning statistics and math is not enjoyable for many Americans. Numbers aren’t memorable or interesting; stories are.

Whatever stories we associate with math or statistics problems aren’t particularly captivating. Word problems don’t seem relevant in the context of our own lives and when it comes to probability, unless you’re a professional gambler, it is not common to predict the outcome of a dice roll.