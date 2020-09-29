Kaine: Why are Republicans Rushing to Fill Justice Ginsburg’s Seat?

And, under long-standing Court tradition, a Justice appointed after a case has been argued does not participate in that case. If they can get their nominee in place before Nov. 10, they believe they can accomplish their goal of killing the ACA.

It is hard to believe that any party would make it a top priority to strip health protection from millions, including the over 450,000 Virginians benefiting from Virginia’s recent Medicaid expansion and over 130 million Americans with pre-existing conditions. It is harder to believe that they would keep trying to do it in the midst of a health pandemic with more than 200,000 Americans dead and millions sick, many unnecessarily so. As bad as COVID-19 has been in America, it would have been far worse had millions not had health insurance under the ACA. And it will be far worse if the millions of Americans who have had the virus lose protection from discrimination because of this new pre-existing condition.

Democrats may not be able to slow down an illegitimate process whereby Republicans break their word in order to rush a nominee who could strip health benefits from millions. But the good news is that a Democratic Senate, House, and President can fix harm done by the Trump Administration and its enablers if we succeed Nov. 3. In other words, Americans can ensure and protect their own health by engaging as never before in the upcoming election.

Elections have consequences. The consequences of the 2020 election, both for control of the White House and the Senate, are literally life and death.