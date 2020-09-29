Kaine: Why are Republicans Rushing to Fill Justice Ginsburg’s Seat?

By Tim Kaine
Kaine is a U.S. senator from Virginia. He is a Democrat.
When Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, Senate Republicans announced a new rule for filling a Supreme Court vacancy in a Presidential election year: wait until after the election and let the people decide. They wouldn’t meet with Judge Merrick Garland, hold a Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination, or entertain his nomination on the floor.
Senate Republicans promised they would follow this new rule in the future whether a President were Democratic or Republican. Senator Lindsey Graham, the Chair of the Judiciary Committee, summed up the Republican promise to the American public as follows: “If there’s a Republican president [elected] in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said ‘Let’s let the next President, whoever it might be, make that nomination.’ And you could use my words against me, and you’d be absolutely right.”
Now, following the death of Justice Ginsburg on Sept. 18, Senate Republicans are going back on their promise and have announced they will rush a nominee through the Senate before Election Day. Only Republican Senators Murkowski and Collins have stated the seat should be filled by the winner of the November election. Fifty-one Senate Republicans are willing to break their word even though the American public, by a sizable margin, believes the next President should fill this vacancy.
Why are the Republicans going back on their word? Is it just raw power — doing it because they can? Is it their unique hatred of President Obama — changing the rules to bar him from filling a court seat but then changing the rules again? Is it a desperate political move — seeing a potential electoral loss and trying to grab anything before being thrown out of power by November’s election?
It may be a little of all these things. But watching my colleagues for the last eight years, I believe one motivation is clear. The GOP has placed as its top domestic priority the elimination of the Affordable Care Act. And if they rush this nomination, they believe they can accomplish their goal.
Republicans have tried to kill Obamacare since its passage. They have filed numerous unsuccessful court cases. The Trump Administration has engaged in repeated efforts to sabotage the ACA using executive powers. They staged a full-out legislative assault that, if successful, would have stripped health benefits from tens of millions of Americans.
But now they see their chance. The Supreme Court will hear California v. Texas on November 10, yet another case designed to eliminate the ACA. With Justice Ginsburg’s death, the Court is evenly divided with four Justices having previously voted to uphold the ACA and four either having voted to strike it down or having been appointed by a President deeply antagonistic toward the law. The Senate GOP wants to break the tie with a nominee who will help them accomplish their goal.
And, under long-standing Court tradition, a Justice appointed after a case has been argued does not participate in that case. If they can get their nominee in place before Nov. 10, they believe they can accomplish their goal of killing the ACA.
It is hard to believe that any party would make it a top priority to strip health protection from millions, including the over 450,000 Virginians benefiting from Virginia’s recent Medicaid expansion and over 130 million Americans with pre-existing conditions. It is harder to believe that they would keep trying to do it in the midst of a health pandemic with more than 200,000 Americans dead and millions sick, many unnecessarily so. As bad as COVID-19 has been in America, it would have been far worse had millions not had health insurance under the ACA. And it will be far worse if the millions of Americans who have had the virus lose protection from discrimination because of this new pre-existing condition.
Democrats may not be able to slow down an illegitimate process whereby Republicans break their word in order to rush a nominee who could strip health benefits from millions. But the good news is that a Democratic Senate, House, and President can fix harm done by the Trump Administration and its enablers if we succeed Nov. 3. In other words, Americans can ensure and protect their own health by engaging as never before in the upcoming election.
Elections have consequences. The consequences of the 2020 election, both for control of the White House and the Senate, are literally life and death.
