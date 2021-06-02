Kandrach: The Electricity Grid Isn’t Ready for the EV Revolution

Across the West, increased investment in wind and solar power, aided by huge federal subsidies, has meant less investment in dispatchable, traditional generation. It has also meant the power sources that underpin reliability—such as coal, nuclear, and natural gas power plants—have been left with reduced revenue. Consequently, many have been forced into early retirement despite the glaring need for the back-up insurance they provide to the grid.

For years, concerns about the loss of this baseload capacity have been dismissed by renewable proponents because electricity demand has been flat or falling across much of the country. But that’s now about to change in a big way.

The pivot to EVs is growing, with a half-dozen automakers so far announcing plans to go all-electric. The Biden administration has made EVs a centerpiece of its climate and infrastructure plan, proposing $174 billion for new charging networks and consumer incentives. From Teslas to the new F-150 Lightning truck, EVs are arriving in ever-growing numbers and transforming power demand.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which oversees the nation’s grid, recently warned that electrification of transport will mean the U.S. needs to double its electricity generating capacity by 2050. You read that right. The grid must be able to handle double the current demand in less than 30 years.