Kaplan: Radford baseball – The Karl Kuhn Experiment

As the parent of a former Radford University baseball player, I am disappointed in the university for its hiring of Karl Kuhn in 2019 as its baseball coach and how the institution continued to support the coach despite reports of inappropriate behavior, rule violations and wrongdoings.

As an institution of higher learning that parents entrust their children to attend and safeguard, and mold into adults, I am flabbergasted that Radford University hired someone who was ultimately investigated twice in the past two years. As a parent, you want a coach who can lead, teach, and be a positive role model. As a parent, I and many others were shortchanged significantly. During Kuhn’s three years with Radford, how many young men had their baseball (and college) experience, or their love of the game, negatively impacted by him? The university failed the student-athletes who were subjected to this experiment. While it should be pointed out there were some successes in the program along the way, it all came at a price.

So, what about those young men who were negatively impacted? Was anyone watching out for their interests? Do they get a second chance at a collegiate baseball experience? Will Radford University ever admit that it erred in its hiring and issue an apology? The answer is a resounding and emphatic, “OF COURSE, NOT.” All of these student-athletes deserve an apology from Radford University.

In these such instances, the transfer portal has helped to protect the interests of student-athletes by leveling the playing field of power between student-athletes and universities. Radford’s baseball team is a prime example. While the baseball team saw its fair share of transfers from the program, there were other players who simply quit the sport or resigned from the team. While indeed there were some players who remained on the team to complete their college careers, still many others transferred. What does that say about a program but more importantly about its coach? Most beloved and successful coaches build strong bonds with their players and build an enduring legacy. Tell me what has been built at Radford over the past three years.

In announcing Kuhn’s resignation, Radford’s press release included Kuhn mentioning the demands of the coaching job and his need to spend more time with his family. It’s ironic that Kuhn, who presumably aspired to be a head coach after being in baseball for a long time, would walk away from an eight-year contract after only three years at the helm. Can someone please explain this to me? Perhaps it’s unexplainable.

Perhaps Kuhn’s decision to resign was made easier by the university’s second investigation of his program, and the baseball team’s dismal record this year that reflected player unhappiness, and because players were either quitting the team or transferring to other schools. It is bittersweet to know that it took the university’s human resources department and office of institutional equity to get involved in the matter to get to the bottom of things. And even when these departments did get involved, whose interests were they protecting? Was Radford University pressured to take another look into Karl Kuhn’s behavior and his baseball program because there were improprieties and the university truly wanted to safeguard the players? Or was the university forced to conduct a second investigation to safeguard its own interests and, if necessary, separate itself from Kuhn to minimize any damage to its reputation? There is a saying, “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

My son played under Karl Kuhn for two years. I have never met the man, nor do I care to ever speak to him. For the two years that my son attended Radford, I heard all the stories about the baseball team and the conduct of the principals. I did not need two investigations to know what was going on within the baseball program. During his senior year, my son and I decided he could no longer in good conscience stay on the team despite what walking away would mean to him.

Let me say in closing, my son is a gym rat — baseball is his life. He was recruited by Kuhn’s predecessor and came to Radford simply to play baseball, for a fair opportunity to compete and to perhaps be mentored by a good coach. Unfortunately, my son was a causality of the Radford baseball program. When you raise your children, it’s important to teach them to respect people in authority and to work for everything they earn. It’s a shame that my son and the sons of many other parents had to learn the hard realities of life while they attended Radford University: That the world is not always fair and that bad things sometimes happen to good people. In the end, The Karl Kuhn Experiment has not been a good look for Radford University.

Kaplan is the parent of a former Radford University baseball player.