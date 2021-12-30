Karmis: The importance of carbon management in energy policy

The recently approved federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill designates billions of dollars to pilot new energy technologies and promote carbon management as a key element of U.S. energy and climate policy. This includes:

$3.5 billion to support new regional direct-air capture hubs.

$8 billion to support new regional clean hydrogen hubs.

$3.5 billion to support carbon capture demonstrations and pilot programs.

$2.5 billion to support carbon storage validation and testing.

$2.1 billion to support carbon dioxide transportation.

These expenditures represent a game changer for the U.S. If we want to achieve national and global climate goals, and maintain economic stability here and abroad, these kinds of carbon management efforts must be part of the policy conversation.

At the Virginia Center for Coal and Energy Research, we spend considerable time and resources planning, developing and evaluating these types of programs.

We have worked closely with the U.S. Department of Energy for more than a decade to develop projects that harness carbon dioxide and identify ways to store or utilize it to minimize its impacts on global warming. VCCER has completed pilot projects to test storage of CO2 in coal seams in Virginia and Alabama, contributed to development of the Carbon Storage Atlas and worked with public and private sector partners to advance carbon management initiatives.

This is not a political issue; it is a public imperative. The U.S. Department of Energy renamed its Office of Fossil Energy earlier this year to become the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management. The office’s chief of staff, Shuchi Talati, recently described to MIT Technology Review the Biden Administration’s recognition of carbon management as vital, particularly for economic sectors — such as the transportation, industrial and power-generation sectors — that are otherwise difficult to decarbonize.

This reality is recognized by businesses large and small, and by many state and local governments. Interest in these programs is growing as government and industry work to find ways to spur innovation and adoption, as evidenced by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

The private sector also is advancing carbon management as a way to enhance environmental, social and governance-related corporate practices.

Large carbon-capture projects are starting, or in development:

In September, Swiss and Icelandic companies announced the start of operations for the world’s largest direct air carbon-capture plant. The facility will capture and store up to 40,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year.

In Norway, there are plans to transport carbon from capture sites and deliver these emissions via ship to a remote terminal for temporary storage. They then will be stored in a reservoir more than 1 ½ miles below the seabed.

In the U.S., Occidental Petroleum is developing a similar facility capable of capturing 1 million tons of CO2 in Texas, while ExxonMobil has proposed a carbon capture and storage project in the Gulf of Mexico that would contain 50 million metric tons of CO2 per year by 2030. It would grow to 100 million metric tons by 2040.

And close to home, there are a growing number of fossil energy providers who are adopting these emerging technologies to help meet demand for low-cost, environmentally responsible energy. This summer, Mountain Valley Pipeline announced voluntary plans to offset its operational emissions by investing $150 million over a decade to offset approximately 730,000 metric tons of CO2-equivalent per year through a plan built around the capture of methane vented from a metallurgical coal mine operating in Southwest Virginia. This is expected to result in a reduction in Virginia’s statewide underground coal mine methane emissions by 25%.

The successful implementation of these kinds of projects will spur continued development and innovation in carbon management practices. In turn, this will improve speed, efficacy and adoption across industries at home and abroad. Additional incentives, such as an increased cost in the price of carbon, will further encourage use of carbon-management strategies because doing so will be more economical than emitting greenhouse gases. This carries the potential to create new industries and markets in Central Appalachia that could generate new employment opportunities and transition these distressed communities to a brighter future.

These activities should draw broad support. They especially should resonate with individuals and groups concerned about their carbon footprint and environmental justice. The transition to renewable energy sources will continue. However, it remains one part of a comprehensive strategy to meet public demand for energy in an environmentally sustainable manner.

Michael Karmis is professor of Mining and Minerals Engineering at Virginia Tech and director of the Virginia Center for Coal and Energy Research. He is retiring after almost 44 years of service to the university at the end of this month.

