Katz: Electricity 'choice' is bad news for Virginians

Between October 2019 and September 2020, residential consumers who chose to buy from an electric supplier paid in aggregate $38,221,057 more than they would have through the Standard Offer. Connecticut is a small state and less than 25% of its residents buy electricity through an electric supplier – yet that small portion of residents paid over $38 million more for electricity. It is even more egregious over the long term: from approximately 2015-2019, Connecticut residents with electric suppliers paid an estimated $240 million more than those on the Standard Offer.

Other deregulated states see the same overcharges. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey released a report on April 1 that found in the last five years, residential customers who purchased electricity from electric suppliers paid staggering $426 million more on their bills as compared to their utility’s rates. An analysis by the Wall Street Journal released on March 8 found that consumers who signed up with electric suppliers paid a whopping $19.2 billion more than if they’d stayed with their electric utilities from 2010 through 2019, in deregulated states like Maryland, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia.