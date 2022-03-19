Keesee: Legislation takes aim at vulnerable transgender communities

As Black History Month just ended, it has been delightful to see how committed our community has been to the exchange of historical narratives with one another. This month we have seen an explosion of historical corrections to the history that had previously been credited to more Eurocentric influences because of the complex history of slavery and genocide in the United States.

The emphasis from the Black community has largely been that these are not issues of the past but rather the present because we are still impacted heavily by the issues being discussed. An abundance of Black, POC (people of color) and POAD (people of African descent) scholars exist that have provided a wealth of information for our community to begin dismantling white supremacy.

There is, however, one area that remains largely untouched. That is the issue of homophobia and transphobia and how that intersects with racism to still cause modern day lynchings in the form of beatings, assaults and death every year.

The LGBTQIA+ BIPOC community, specifically the Black community, has not gotten much attention this year during Black History Month. Locally no one has actually discussed the ongoing issues that matter to this community that is at the intersection of vulnerability due to their identities. According to the Human Rights Campaign we had our most devastating year on record in 2021.

Between the year of 2013 and 2021, 256 transgender and gender nonconforming people were murdered. According to the Human Rights Campaign at least 66% of all of these tragedies are Black transgender women. A Black transgender woman is a person who was assigned male at birth but does not identify as male because their gender identity is female. Roanoke and the surrounding area is no exception to this as we had our own incidents of violence last year that went largely unnoticed. E.J. Boykin was shot and killed in Lynchburg on June 14, 2021.

Those in the transgender community mourned together, some feared for their own safety. This is no coincidence as the trend of anti-transgender legislation continues. Legislation is becoming more subtle since the introduction of the Virginia Values Act of 2020 which extends to the LGBTQIA landmark protections never seen before in Virginia.

Recently introduced are House Bill 384 and House Bill 753. These bills, on the surface appear to protect the rights of those who would leverage them as well as protect parental rights.

However, these bills are more than that. This proposed legislation is a reaction to recently established recommendations from the state Department of Education to accommodate and protect transgender students. Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students was an attempt of the DOE to establish guidelines to protect, nurture and ensure quality education for transgender and gender diverse youth in our schools.

Bills like these have a negative affect on what the state department of education is trying to do and have the potential to harm vulnerable populations such as the Black transgender community. This community already faces racism, discrimination and violence against them. Bills like these support the attitudes and opinions that provide the foundation for that violence.

HB 384 has passed in the House now awaiting the signature of the governor. The next step is for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who opposes the equality of transgender students based on their biologic sex, to sign the bill into law.

In May 2021 a new U.S. Supreme Court precedent extended protections against discrimination on the basis of sex to include gender identity. HB 384 explicitly states that the protections afforded to commonwealth employees do not extend to speech not protected in the First Amendment which includes defamatory statements. When does talking about someone’s biologic sex and gender identity become defamatory?

This presents a potential conflict between legislative changes in the commonwealth which could negatively impact the protection of LGBTQIA Virginians and federal standards extending civil rights protections to gender identity, because a majority of Virginians still do not recognize gender identity, preferring biologic sex as the person’s identity. This year will be a fascinating path of discovering how we move forward as a commonwealth.

These are the conversations we need to be having during Black History Month. We have established that we need to dismantle racism in our system but have we considered the value of the lives of those who are most vulnerable in the Black community?

We need to begin as a community actively advocating for the Black transgender community. Without allies to educate one another, address their own biases and support the transgender community the deadly trend of violence will continue nationwide.

A memorial honoring those we have lost can be found at: https://bit.ly/FVMemorial

Keesee is a Roanoke Valley freelance writer, grant consultant, educator and activist. Originally from Chicago, he began writing poetry at 7 years of age. More of his work can be found at https://www.voyageofperspective.org .