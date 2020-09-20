Kegley: A lost legacy

By Charles Kegley
Kegley is Pearce Distinguished Professor of International Relations Emeritus at the University of South Carolina and a past President of the International Studies Association. His most recent book, co-written with Gregory A. Raymond, is “Great Powers and World Order.” Contact Charles Kegley at kegsjump@gmail.com. He lives in Wytheville.
The greatest gift that the World War II generation bequeathed to us, U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis told Donald Trump, is the liberal, rules-based international order. Why? Because the global norms and institutions American foreign policy has energetically championed since 1945 — steadfast promotion of democracy, free trade, and international organization — produced spectacular results. The percentage of democratically-governed countries steadily expanded, international trade soared, standards of living rose, lifespans increased, and wars between great powers vanished. No wonder why in the closing days of his presidency Barack Obama wrote to President-elect Donald Trump that American leadership was indispensable. “It’s up to us,” he emphasized, to sustain the rules-based order “upon which our own wealth and safety depend.”
Trump did not listen to this advice. He vociferously rejected it. Describing himself as a “stable genius” who could not recall any mistakes he had made, Trump claimed to know more than all his generals and 17 intelligence agencies. Confident that he had all the answers to all questions, and believing he had facts that no one else had, Trump has failed to forge a coherent and cohesive national security strategy. Instead, he impulsively has trusted his intuitive instincts, relying on short-term tactical maneuvers in lieu of a foreign policy guided by a principled philosophy. In the process, his consistently inconsistent policy shifts have jettisoned America’s tried-and-proven post-World War II approach to statecraft, and embraced a unilateral winner-take-all competitive policy posture.
This withdrawal from collaborative global leadership and American ideals, alongside critiques of America’s democratic allies and praise for autocratic adversaries, have undermined the principles and practices that had nurtured peace and prosperity for decades. Trump’s blistering attacks on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the United Nations, the World Health Organization, and the World Trade Organization, as well as his withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the North America Free-Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the Paris Climate Accord, reveal a profound distaste for multilateralism at the very moment that the world faces problems that cannot single-handedly be addressed unilaterally.
Nothing illustrates America’s growing vulnerability in our borderless, interdependent world than such threats as the COVID-19 pandemic, cyberwarfare capabilities enhanced exponentially by quantum computers, and climate change (which Trump labels a “hoax” but the Pentagon specifically defined as a primary threat to U.S. national security). No country, not even the United States, is immune from these mounting threats; only through meaningful international collaboration can the multiplying perils to world order in general, and U.S. national security in particular, be contained. Yet Trump has put his head in the sand when informed of these kinds of proverbial “clear and present dangers.”
Trump’s go-it-alone foreign policy posture is weakening U.S. national security, rather than strengthening it. America needs friends and allies more than ever. U.S. preeminence and leadership in world affairs was built by America’s international reputation for being a reliable partner in agreements, and for abiding by pledged U.S. commitments. Tragically, President Trump has sacrificed our invaluable asset of international respect and trust. It seems Trump has never seen a treaty that he likes. Indeed, his rhetoric sounds remarkably similar to the view voiced by V.I. Lenin: “Treaties are like piecrust – made to be broken.”
America would be stronger if Trump defended American values instead of defending himself against anyone who criticizes him. Most puzzling is Trump’s submissively steady support for Vladimir Putin. After four years on the public stage, in the face of many Russian anti-American provocations, Trump has never once expressed criticism of his “good friend” Putin; instead, he repetitiously has stated his approving admiration of the Russian strongman, and continues to lobby the Group of Seven (G-7) to invite Russia (expelled from this great-power exclusive club after its invasion of Crimea and attacks on Ukraine), back into membership. Maybe in Trump’s mind setting bounties on American soldiers who put themselves in harm’s way to defeat terrorists in Afghanistan, assassinating domestic opposition leaders, and interfering in American elections are not sufficient reasons to criticize a foreign tyrant.
To many at home and abroad, Trump’s praise for dictators and despots, his attacks on allied leaders, and his disregard for established international rules and institutions are alarmingly dangerous and potentially self-destructive. His refusal to back cherished American principles looks suspiciously like treason, stains America’s international image, and corrodes America’s capacity to exercise global leadership.
The time has come to recover and restore the treasured American foreign policy legacy which since 1945 made America great. To steer American foreign policy in turbulent uncharted waters fraught with multiple unprecedented global challenges, new U.S. leadership is imperative — an alternative administration that recognizes that America’s national interests are served by preserving established global rules and institutions, and adhering to American ideals in its foreign relations.
