Kegley: Carpetbaggers among us

Radical carpetbaggers are at it again, my friend Dr. Daniel Caldwell, Distinguished Professor at Pepperdine University, recently reminded me in his email entitled “The Return of Radical Republican Carpetbaggers.”
His message caught my attention, not just because I am a son of the South whose family roots date back to 1767 in Wytheville Virginia. So, too, does the fact that I was raised in Columbus, Ohio and in 1972 left a Georgetown University Assistant Professor position to accept an offer “too good to refuse” from the University of South Carolina. My background arguably makes me a “carpetbagger” of sorts So, Dan’s reflections resonated.
Dan’s thoughts are both cogent and timely regarding the January 5, 2021 run-off Senatorial election in Georgia. They provoke me to say “Look Away.” In a summary, let me share Dan Caldwell’s take on the current circumstances confronting democracy in America.
Caldwell argues that Georgians who know their history are familiar with the malicious intervention of many “carpetbaggers”—those “Yankee” outsiders who successfully took advantage of Georgia’s desperate economic and political circumstances during Reconstruction at the end of the Civil War. Dan connected the dots — recognizing that we are now witnessing the malicious intervention of some new carpetbaggers in Georgia: Kelly Loeffler and Lindsey Graham.
After the Civil War, broadly speaking there were two types of carpetbaggers who came into the South from the outside: those who worked for greater equality, and another unscrupulous group that was corrupt and sought to further their own selfish interests. Unfortunately, Loeffler and Graham are the latter type.
Kelly Loeffler moved to Georgia in 2002, so she is not a recent arrival. She was appointed to the U.S. Senate in December 2019 by Governor Brian Kemp following Johnny Isakson’s retirement due to health reasons; however, since then she has achieved almost nothing l for Georgians. The Atlanta Journal Constitution concluded that Loeffler has “largely a blank slate, sharing little publicly about her stands on policy in her 17 years in Georgia.”
What is clear about Loeffler is that, like the self-serving post-Civil War carpetbaggers, she has used her Senatorial position to boost her stock market portfolio by allegedly trading stocks with insider information about COVID’s damage.
She also stood in the way of providing health care for more than half a million Georgians by opposing the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Along with her Republican Senatorial colleague and informal running mate David Perdue, she has persisted in failing to acknowledge the election of Joe Biden as President, and even went so far as to call for the resignation of Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, [cut: providing health], submissively kowtowing to Donald Trump rather than defending Georgia’s established voting laws and procedures.
Loeffler’s campaign slogan ironically is accurate and to the point: “An outsider, not a career politician.” How true!
Senator Lindsey Graham is a new type of carpetbagger; he is from the South rather than the North. Rathensperger reported that Graham called him to complain about how Georgia—not South Carolina, his home state—counted ballots in the presidential election. The charges were serious enough that three former Republican and Democratic governmental ethics officials filed a formal complaint with the Senate Select Committee on Ethics concerning Graham’s illegitimate demands.
What was Senator Graham doing in Georgia? Answer: trying to influence the politics of Georgia — in other words, “carpetbagging.”
Fortunately, Georgians have a choice in the January 5th run-off election: they can vote for the Republican carpetbagging ticket of Loeffler/Perdue or the Georgian born and bred ticket of Rafael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.
Reverend Warnock was born in Savannah, educated at Morehouse College in Atlanta, and has served at Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Ebenezer Baptist Church since 2005. Jon Ossoff was born in Atlanta to immigrant parents, and provides a shining representative example of the many immigrants who now call Georgia their home and who have significantly contributed to Georgia’s culture and economy.
Ossoff and Warnock will put Georgia’s interests first, not those of Kelly Loeffler, Lindsey Graham, or the Republican sycophants of Donald Trump—modern day carpetbaggers. Virginians should take notice – our interests and core democratic values are being tested.
A resident of Wytheville, Kegley is Pearce Distinguished Professor of International Relations Emeritus at the University of South Carolina and a past President of the International Studies Association. His latest book, co-authored with Gregory Raymond, is “Great Powers and World Order.” Kegley served with President George H.W. Bush’s Secretary of State, Lawrence Eagleburger, as co-chair of the Brynes International Center.