After the Civil War, broadly speaking there were two types of carpetbaggers who came into the South from the outside: those who worked for greater equality, and another unscrupulous group that was corrupt and sought to further their own selfish interests. Unfortunately, Loeffler and Graham are the latter type.

Kelly Loeffler moved to Georgia in 2002, so she is not a recent arrival. She was appointed to the U.S. Senate in December 2019 by Governor Brian Kemp following Johnny Isakson’s retirement due to health reasons; however, since then she has achieved almost nothing l for Georgians. The Atlanta Journal Constitution concluded that Loeffler has “largely a blank slate, sharing little publicly about her stands on policy in her 17 years in Georgia.”

What is clear about Loeffler is that, like the self-serving post-Civil War carpetbaggers, she has used her Senatorial position to boost her stock market portfolio by allegedly trading stocks with insider information about COVID’s damage.